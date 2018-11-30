"What a celebration, it was magnificently crazy!"

"Guess what we played in PE today mum!?" And before I could fail terribly with my guesses he excitedly told me it was NFL and that he was actually pretty good at it, not something I hear often from my boy! I continued to hear about these different PE lessons and the break times that now needed a specific area for the group that seemed unable to stop throwing this new style of ball around. It wasn't just the usual football playing kids that were involved, it had sparked interest from such a good mix of children. Jamie was really happy when Mr Johnson told them all that he was starting an NFL after school club, this was different, it was a new sport to them all and a chance for new and different talents to be found.
We are going to a regional tournament, we probably won't win but I still want to go because it's fun! It was a closed event so the parents couldn't watch but I will never forget arriving to pick Jamie up afterwards and the team running over to me with a big silver trophy falling over each other to tell me We had won! We are going to Spurs for Nationals! And blow me down if my boy hadn't gone and been voted MVP by his team mates...Priceless!
The team was so excited to be going to Spurs for the Nationals, they had really enjoyed taking part in the Regional competition, not just playing and winning but the NFL Staff that had run the event had really made an impression.
Wow! Just Wow! What a venue for our kids to play at, to see their faces as they walked out onto the grass for the first time at Spurs and looked around, with wide eyes and opened mouths. The excitement seeing The Houghton Bears name in lights on the score board, all the other teams, NFL staff, cameras and of course Professional Players made the excitement infectious and our group of supporting parents had so much fun cheering our team on. The team proudly put on the Jerseys they were gifted and met their NFL Pro Coach for the day Chicago Bears Akiem Hicks...WOW!
As our children went on to win their place in each round our excitement grew! Before the final We phoned back to our little village school and were told that the reception staff had been running the corridors ringing the bell to let everyone know every time the team won, everyone was on the edge of their seats and the school day had ground to a halt!
Standing on the side of the pitch and watching the Team come out of the tunnel for the final was just amazing and the memory brings a lump to my throat.
The game was close but watching this team of boys and girls united in their strong desire to win and with fire in their bellies was amazing, they were not going to give up! When they realised they had won they were just besides themselves, some ran into parents arms, some to their Coach Johnson and my boy, well he ran around in circles! What a celebration, it was magnificently crazy! For me personally watching my son celebrating hard with his team, jumping, spraying fizz and grinning form ear to ear was a sight, you see he has Autism and finds being part of a team is difficult, expressing his emotions is hard and success in his own eyes is not something he had experienced. The team had won an amazing prize, they were actually going to Florida and we couldn't be prouder of each and every one of them. They are all so excited and can't wait for Pro Bowl.
Back to school the next day the Champions heads were high and they were greeted with winners bunting and applause from everyone. They were all proud to watch a video of their day in assembly and the whole school joined in the excitement, when asked who was interested in joining the new club the hands flew up!
The team have continue to train with enthusiasm, and they have loved the extra sessions with NFL Visitors, Jason, Affia, Peanut Tillman and the whole school really enjoyed meeting Staley the Bear. American footballs, NFL jerseys and caps are common place at the village park now days. The UK NFL have been incredibly generous and kind, the team and parents were lucky enough to watch the Chicago Bears V Oakland Raiders and the the children were honoured to be flag bearers and be presented to the 60,000 crowd as UK Champions, something they will never forget.
It's been a crazy time and it's not over yet, obviously the success has been amazing but they really have enjoyed every game and every training session. They have told their new schools all about it and asked if they can play NFL there too. Although I have mentioned the positive effect this whole experience has had on my son it's obvious each and every child on the team has enjoyed every minute and each has gained something that will stay with them.
Nicola Purdy
Super Proud Parent and new NFL Fan