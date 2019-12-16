 

 

 

Who is the Week 15 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

  • By NFL.com
In Week 15 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES


Dwayne Haskins, Washington Redskins

The quarterback completed 19 of 28 attempts (67.9 percent) for 261 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 121.3 passer rating against Philadelphia.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

The running back rushed for 122 yards on 19 attempts (6.42 avg.) and a touchdown and recorded six receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown in a 37-27 win over Washington.

Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

The running back rushed for 131 yards on 12 attempts (10.92 avg.) and a touchdown in a 44-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans

The wide receiver had eight receptions for 114 yards (14.3 avg.) and a touchdown against Houston.

Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The cornerback had eight tackles and a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 38-17 win over Detroit.

