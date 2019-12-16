Who is the Week 15 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

In Week 15 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Dwayne Haskins, Washington Redskins The quarterback completed 19 of 28 attempts (67.9 percent) for 261 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 121.3 passer rating against Philadelphia.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles The running back rushed for 122 yards on 19 attempts (6.42 avg.) and a touchdown and recorded six receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown in a 37-27 win over Washington.

Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys The running back rushed for 131 yards on 12 attempts (10.92 avg.) and a touchdown in a 44-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans The wide receiver had eight receptions for 114 yards (14.3 avg.) and a touchdown against Houston.