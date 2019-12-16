DDFP: Do you feel bad for the Browns?

Dave Dameshek is joined by Handsome Hank in Studio 66 to go around the league after most of the Week 15 games! The duo kibitzed about the Steelers loss to the Bills on Sunday Night Football (5:00), can the Cowboys take care of the Eagles and go on a deep playoff run (10:31), booing Derek Carr and the Raiders during their last home game in Oakland (20:42), the Dolphins draft strategy (31:46), if you feel bad for the Cleveland Browns after this last home loss (37:44) and the Food Block presented by Bon & Viv (44:29).

