Chris Godwin (hamstring) likely done playing in 2019

For the second straight week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are processing unfortunate news regarding their receiving corps.

Seven days after coming to terms with the severity of Mike Evans' season-ending hamstring injury, they're facing the possibility of losing his stellar running mate, Chris Godwin, to the same injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Godwin's hamstring issue leaves his availability to play again in 2019 in doubt, pending a Tuesday MRI, per a source informed of the situation.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Sunday that Godwin's injury "doesn't look good," which is also what he said about Evans before the team placed him on injured reserve.

Godwin has been on a steady upward climb since the start of the 2018 season, but 2019 was his true breakout campaign. The former Penn State star realized his talents at the professional level this season, catching 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns as part of a high-flying offense that often passed out of necessity because of early deficits. The result was a career year for Godwin, who currently ranks second in receiving yards in the NFL and will likely earn his first Pro Bowl nod.

Such a loss takes away yet another weapon for Jameis Winston in a season that saw the Buccaneers peak too late against lesser competition. The focus should be on 2020 and beyond, though, in which Godwin will be expected to be a major piece.