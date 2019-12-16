NFLPA wins grievance against Jags' offseason rehab

Two years after it was first implemented, the NFL Players Association has won a decision on its grievance filed in regards to one club's offseason requirements.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' requirement for injured players to rehab and see doctors at the team facility during the offseason drew the ire of the players' union, which filed a grievance to combat such a practice started in 2017. The NFLPA informed its players that an arbitrator ruled in the union's favor, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who obtained the full text of the email:

The NFLPA has informed players that an arbitrator ruled in the unionâs favor in a grievance against the #Jaguars over requiring injured players to rehab and see doctors at the team facility during the offseason. Full text of the NFLPA email below: pic.twitter.com/lPLxWEej8J â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 16, 2019

"The jointly appointed arbitrator rejected the Jaguars' arguments that they had a right to fine a player for not rehabbing at the club facility," the NFLPA said in the email. "He held that, with limited exceptions, offseason activities are 'strictly voluntary,' and no club can make those activities mandatory.

"The decision puts a stop to the blatant overreach by the Jaguars and emphasizes the voluntary nature of almost all football activities during the offseason."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported in 2017 it's common for teams to ask players to rehab at the team's facility during the offseason, but not to require it.

Jaguars executive VP of football operations Tom Coughlin said around the same time in 2017 that the NFL could "benefit from more of (a tough) attitude." The NFLPA ended its email to players by noting that over 25 percent of its grievances filed by players in the last two years have been filed against the Jaguars.