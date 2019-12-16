Vikings monitoring Dalvin Cook ahead of Week 16

Dalvin Cook couldn't finish Sunday's win against the Chargers in L.A., but his outlook for a pivotal matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night in Week 16 appears positive.

Coach Mike Zimmer indicated to reporters Monday that Cook's shoulder injury is one the running back could play through.

"Yeah, it feels good today," Zimmer said of Cook's injury. "It's too early, but the extra day helps. We'll just have to see how the week goes."

Cook played just 26 snaps in Sunday's blowout victory over the Chargers and looked to be in significant pain after injuring the shoulder in the third quarter. He was quickly ruled out.

The running back suffered a shoulder injury two weeks ago, and also dealt with a chest injury, but has not missed a start. With Alexander Mattison dealing with an ankle injury, Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah would be in line for more snaps if Cook is hindered at all this week.

The Vikings sit a game behind the Packers in the division race before Monday night's bout.