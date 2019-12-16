Panthers expected to start QB Will Grier vs. Colts

The Carolina Panthers are going to give rookie quarterback Will Grier his shot.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Panthers are expected to start the third-round pick in Week 16 versus the Indianapolis Colts, per sources informed of the decision.

Interim coach Perry Fewell said Monday he would make the decision on Wednesday, opening the door for a QB change with Kyle Allen struggling.

Allen started hot, winning the first four games after taking over for an injured Cam Newton in Week 3. Since Week 8, however, the quarterback has cratered, throwing 15 interceptions in the last eight games. Sunday's three-INT loss to the Seattle Seahawks marked the third game this season Allen has thrown three or more picks in a bout, tied for second-most in the NFL, behind only Jameis Winston.

The Panthers offense has gone in the tank with Allen at the helm. The 23-year-old signal-caller has struggled with sacks behind a porous offensive line and had problems in the red zone, where he has a bundle of turnovers.

With two tilts left, Carolina will test drive Grier. The West Virginia product struggled in the preseason, completing 55.7 percent of his passes, 2 TDs, 3 INT and took seven sacks.

The Panthers will use the end of a lost season to evaluate Grier and the rest of the roster before the offseason overhauls begin.