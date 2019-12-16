Wide receiver finalists announced for NFL All-Time Team

The NFL is revealing the 100 greatest players and 10 greatest coaches in NFL history. Every Friday night at 8 ET through Dec. 27, NFL Network will announce the latest members of the All-Time Team during a one-hour special hosted by Rich Eisen and featuring Bill Belichick and Cris Collinsworth.

Below are the 24 wide receiver finalists for the All-Time Team. The 10 receivers on the All-Time Team will be revealed this Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network:

Lance Alworth (1962-1972)

1978 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Raiders in 2nd round (9th overall pick) in 1962 AFL Draft; traded to Chargers... 1st AFL player to make Hall of Fame... Nicknamed "Bambi" for smooth, spectacular moves... 1st WR ever with 7 straight 1,000-yard seasons, 1963-1969... Won AFL title with Chargers, 1963, Super Bowl VI with Cowboys, 1971 season. AFL receiving yards leader 3 times, 1965-1966, 1968... 7 straight Pro Bowls, 1963-1969 seasons... 6 1st-team All-Pro selections (T-2nd most all-time among WR)... Member of 75th Anniversary All-Time Team, AFL's All-Time Team... Born August 3, 1940, in Houston, Texas.

Raymond Berry (1955-1967)

1973 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Colts in 20th round of 1954 draft... Formed iconic QB-WR combo with HOF Johnny Unitas... Retired as NFL's all-time leader in receptions (631), receiving yards (9,275)... One of 6 WR to win receiving Triple Crown outright, leading NFL in receptions (66), rec yards (959), & rec TD (14), 1959... Set then-NFL title game mark with 12 rec, 178 yards in Colts' OT win vs Giants, 1958... Made 6 Pro Bowls in 7-season span from 1958-1964 seasons... 3-time 1st-team All-Pro, 1958-1960... Member of 75th Anniversary All-Time Team... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1950s... Born February 27, 1933, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Fred Bilentnikoff (1965-1978)

1988 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Raiders in 2nd round (11th overall pick) in 1965 AFL Draft... Known for fluid moves, deceptive speed, great hands... Ranked 1st in NFL in receiving yards (8,974), T-1st in rec TD (76), 2nd in receptions (589) during career span... Super Bowl XI MVP in Raiders' win vs Vikings... At retirement owned NFL career playoff records for receptions (70), rec yards (1,167), rec TD (10)... Set then-NFL record 10 straight seasons with 40+ receptions, 1967-1976... Led NFL with 61 receptions, 1971... Earned 6 Pro Bowl selections... 2-time 1st-team All-Pro... Born February 23, 1943, in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Cris Carter (1987-2002)

2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Eagles in 4th round of 1987 Supplemental Draft... Ranks 6th in NFL history in receptions (1,101), 4th in rec TD (130) -- ranked 2nd all-time in both at retirement... Posted 8 straight 1,000-yard seasons, T-3rd longest streak all-time by WR... Ranked T-1st in NFL with career-high 17 rec TD in 1995, T-5th most in single season all-time... Made 8 straight Pro Bowls from 1993-2000 seasons, T-4th in NFL history among WR... 2-time 1st-team All-Pro... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1990s... Named NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year, 1999... Born November 25, 1965, in Troy, Ohio.

Tom Fears (1948-1956)

1970 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Rams in 11th round of 1945 draft... Led NFL in receptions in each of first 3 seasons, 1948-1950... At retirement ranked 1st all-time in receptions (400), 2nd in rec yards (5,397), 4th in rec TD (38)... Set then-NFL record for season in receptions (84), 1950... Caught 18 passes in a game in 1950 season, record that stood for 50 years (currently T-3rd most in NFL history)... Caught 3 TD in 1950 Division Title Game... Had game-winning 73-yard rec TD to win 1951 NFL title... 1950 Pro Bowl selection, 1st-team All-Pro... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1950s... Born December 3, 1922, in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Larry Fitzgerald (2004-Present)

Selected by Cardinals in 1st round (3rd overall pick) of 2004 draft... Entered 2019 ranked T-6th among WR in games (234), 2nd among all players in NFL history in receiving yards (16,279), 3rd in receptions (1,303), T-6th in rec TD (116)... Ranks T-3rd all-time in 1,000-yard receiving seasons (9), 100-catch seasons (5)... Owns NFL record for most receptions (30), yards (546), rec TD (7) in single postseason -- set during Cardinals' run to Super Bowl appearance, 2008... 11 Pro Bowls, 2nd-most all-time among WR... 1st-team All-Pro selection, 2008... Walter Payton NFL Co-Man of the Year, 2016... Born August 31, 1983 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Marvin Harrison (1996-2008)

2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Colts in 1st round (19th overall pick) in 1996 draft... Ranks 5th in NFL history in receptions (1,102), rec TD (128... NFL single-season record 143 catches, 2002... NFL-record streak of 8 straight years with 1,000+ rec yards & 10+ rec TD, 1999-2006... Super Bowl XLI champion with Colts... 4 straight seasons with 100+ receptions from 1999-2002, 2nd-most all-time... 8 straight 1,000-yard seasons, T-3rd longest streak all-time by WR... 8 straight Pro Bowls from 1999-2006 seasons, T-4th in NFL history among WR... 3-time 1st-team All-Pro... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 2000s... Born August 25, 1972 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bob Hayes (1965-1975)

2009 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Cowboys in 7th round of 1964 draft... Won pair of gold medals at 1964 Olympics, earning him unofficial title "World's Fastest Human." Owned career average of 20.6 yards/reception, highest in NFL history (min. 60 games)... Averaged 20+ yards per reception 4 times, 1965, 1967, 1970-1971... Led NFL in yards/reception twice, 1970-1971... Scored 10+ rec TD in 5 separate seasons, T-6th most all-time... Made Pro Bowls in each of first 3 seasons, 1965-1967... 2-time 1st-team All-Pro... Born December 20, 1942 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Elroy Hirsch (1946-1967)

1968 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Rams in 1st round (5th overall pick) of 1945 draft... Led College All-Stars in upset of Rams, 1946... Joined NFL's Rams in 1949 as key part of revolutionary "3-end" offense. One of 6 WR to win receiving Triple Crown outright, leading NFL in receptions (66), rec yards (1,495, then-NFL record), & rec TD (17), 1951... 10 of his 17 rec TD were for 40+ yards, 1951 (tied for NFL single-season record). 3 straight Pro Bowls, 1951-1953... 2-time 1st-team All-Pro... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1950s... Born June 17, 1923, in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Don Hutson (1935-1945)

1963 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Awarded to Packers after also signing with Brooklyn... Revolutionized "End" position as NFL's 1st dominant receiver... Also played safety, placekicker... Only player to win receiving Triple Crown more than once, doing so 5 times, 1936, 1941-1944... Won Joe F. Carr Trophy as NFL's MVP twice, 1941-1942... Led league in receptions an NFL-record 8 times... Held 18 major NFL records at retirement... 4 straight Pro Bowls, 1939-1942... 8 1st-team All-Pro selections, T-5th most all-time... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1930s... Member of NFL's 75th Anniversary Team... Born January 31, 1913, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Michael Irvin (1988-1999)

2007 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Cowboys in 1st round (11th overall pick) of 1988 draft... Known as "The Playmaker" for big-play ability in big moments... Won NCAA title at Miami, 3-time Super Bowl champion with Cowboys... Posted 1,000+ receiving yards 7 times... Led NFL with 1,523 rec yards, 1991... Posted career-high 111 receptions and 1,603 rec yards, 1995... 11 games with 100+ yards, 1995 (tied for NFL single-season record)... 1,315 career rec yards in postseason (3rd-most in NFL history)... 5 straight Pro Bowl selections, 1991-1995 seasons... 1991 1st-team All-Pro... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1990s... Born March 5, 1966 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Calvin Johnson (2007-2015)

Selected by Lions in 1st round (2nd overall pick) of 2007 draft... Set NFL single-season record with 1,964 receiving yards, 2012... 2nd in NFL history with 1,291 receiving yards/season (min. 2 seasons, 1 game/season)... Posted 1,000+ receiving yards in 7 of 9 career seasons... Despite retiring early at age 30, ranks T-6th all-time in most seasons with 1,300+ receiving yards (4)... 2nd-most receiving yards in a game in NFL history (329 in Week 8, 2013)... Tied NFL record for 100-yard receiving games in season (11 in 2012)... 6 straight Pro Bowls, 2010-2015 seasons... 3-time 1st-team All-Pro, 2011-2013... Born September 29, 1985 in Newnan, Georgia.

Charlie Joiner (1969-1986)

1996 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Oilers in 4th round of 1969 draft... Played 18 seasons, 239 games, NFL records for WR at time of retirement... Led NFL in career receptions (750), rec yards (12,146) upon retiring at age 39... Flourished as key element in vaunted "Air Coryell" offense with Chargers, whom he led to 2 AFC title games, 1980-1981 seasons... Reputation as arguably smartest WR in NFL history, extremely durable... 4-time 1,000-yard receiver, 1976, 1979-1981... Earned 3 Pro Bowl selections, 1976, 1979-1980... 1st-team All-Pro, 1980... Born October 14, 1947, in Many, Louisiana.

Steve Largent (1976-1989)

1995 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Oilers in 4th round of 1976 draft; traded to Seahawks... Retired as NFL's all-time leader in receptions (819), receiving yards (13,089), rec TD (100)... Was 1st NFL player to catch 100 TD passes, one of 10 players ever to do so... Set then-NFL record 177 straight games with at least one reception... Posted 1,000+ receiving yards 8 times (T-7th most in NFL history)... Led NFL in receiving yards twice, 1979, 1985... Made 7 career Pro Bowls (T-8th in NFL history among WR)... 1985 1st-team All-Pro... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1980s... Named NFL Man of the Year, 1988. Born September 28, 1954, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Dante Lavelli (1946-1956)

1975 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Signed by AAFC's Browns as undrafted free agent, 1946... Played only 3 college games, served in U.S. Infantry before turning pro... Nicknamed "Gluefingers" for strong hands in traffic, "Mr. Clutch" for penchant of big plays in big moments... Led AAFC in receiving yards (843) as rookie, scored winning TD in title game, 1946... Won 4 AAFC championships, 3 NFL titles with Browns in 11 seasons... Caught then-record 11 passes with 2 rec TD in 1950 NFL championship game... Earned 3 career Pro Bowl selections... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1940s... Born February 23, 1923, in Hudson, Ohio.

James Lofton (1978-1993)

2003 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Packers in 1st round (6th overall pick) of 1978 draft... A major deep-threat WR, possessed speed and great hands... Led NFL in career receiving yards (14,004), ranked 3rd in receptions (764) upon retirement... One of 12 NFL players with 14,000+ rec yards... Averaged 20+ yards per reception 5 times, leading NFL twice, 1983-1984... 6-time 1,000-yard receiver... Made 8 career Pro Bowls, T-4th in NFL history among WR... 1981 1st-team All-Pro... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1980s... Born July 5, 1956, at Fort Ord, California.

Don Maynard (1958-1973)

1987 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Giants in 9th round of 1957 draft... 1st player ever signed by AFL's Titans, 1960 (out of CFL)... Retired as NFL's all-time leader in receptions (633), receiving yards (11,834), rec TD (88)... 5-time 1,000-yard receiver in 10 AFL seasons... 50 career 100-yard receiving games (8th-most all-time since 1950)... Teamed with HOF Joe Namath to form dynamic QB-WR duo... Won famous Super Bowl III upset with Jets... Made 4 career Pro Bowls, including 3 straight from 1967-1969 seasons... 1969 1st-team All-Pro... Named to AFL's All-Time Team. Born January 25, 1935, in Crosbyton, Texas.

Randy Moss (1998-2012)

2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Vikings in 1st round (21st overall pick) of 1998 draft... 2nd all-time in receiving TD (156), 4th in rec yards (15,292)... NFL Offensive Rookie of Year with NFL-high 17 rec TD, 1998 (10 of 17 rec TD were for 40+ yards, tied NFL single-season record)... Set NFL record with 23 rec TD, 2007... Posted 10+ rec TD 9 times (T-most all-time)... 10-time 1,000-yard receiver, 64 career 100-yard games (both 2nd in NFL history)... 6 Pro Bowls... 4-time 1st-team All-Pro... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 2000s... Born February 13, 1977 in Rand, West Virginia.

Terrell Owens (1998-2010)

Drafted in third round of 1996 draft by San Francisco... Prolific receiver with great hands and ability for big plays... Career totals: 1,078 catches for 15,934 yards, 14.8 yards per catch and 153 TDs... Had 60 or more catches in all but three seasons... Registered nine 1,000-yards seasons over 11-year span... Led NFL in TD catches three times (2001, 2002 and 2006)... Named All-Pro five times (2000-02, 2004, 2007)... Selected to six Pro Bowls... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team of 2000s... Born December 7, 1973, in Alexander City, Alabama.

Pete Pihos (1947-1955)

1970 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Eagles in 5th round of 1945 draft... Was 60-minute star on Eagles NFL title teams, 1948-1949... Caught game-winning TD pass in 1949 NFL championship game... One of 9 WR to win receiving Triple Crown, leading NFL in receptions (63), rec yards (1,049), & rec TD (10, T-1st), 1953... Ranked 1st or T-1st in NFL in receptions for 3 straight seasons, 1953-1955... Made Pro Bowl in each of final 6 years, 1950-1955 seasons... 4 straight 1st-team All-Pro selections, 1952-1955... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1940s... Member of NFL's 75th Anniversary Team... Born October 22, 1923, in Orlando, Florida.

Jerry Rice (1985-2004)

2010 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by 49ers in 1st round (16th overall pick) of 1985 draft... NFL career leader in receptions (1,549), receiving yards (22,895), rec TD (197)... Set then-NFL mark with 22 rec TD in 12 games, 1987... One of 3 players to score 5 rec TD in a game... 14 career 1,000-yard seasons, 76 games with 100+ yards (both NFL records)... 3-time Super Bowl winner with 49ers... Super Bowl XXIII MVP (11 rec, 215 yards, TD). 13 Pro Bowls, 10-time 1st-team All-Pro (both NFL records by WR)... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1980s & 1990s... Member of NFL's 75th Anniversary Team... Born October 13, 1962, in Starkville, Mississippi.

John Stallworth (1974-1987)

2002 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Steelers in 4th round of 1974 draft... Played in 6 AFC championship games, 4 Super Bowls (all victories with Steelers)... Scored game-winning TD on 73-yard reception, Super Bowl XIV. 3-time 1,000-yard receiver, 1979, 1981, 1984... 12 career postseason rec TD (T-2nd most in NFL history)... Owns NFL playoff record with 8 consecutive games with 1+ rec TD, from 1978-1983 postseason... 5 career 100-yard receiving games in playoffs (T-4th all-time since 1950)... Made 3 career Pro Bowls. 1979 1st-team All-Pro... Born July 15, 1952, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Charley Taylor (1964-1977)

1984 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Redskins in 1st round (3rd overall pick) in 1964 draft... Retired as NFL's all-time leader in receptions (649), ranked 4th in receiving yards (9,110), 6th in rec TD (79)... Began career as running back, shifted to receiver in 3rd season, 1966... Named NFL Offensive Rookie of Year as RB, 1964... Led NFL in receptions in each of first 2 seasons as WR, 1966-1967... Elected to 8 career Pro Bowls (2 as RB). 1967 1st-team All-Pro... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1960s... Born September 28, 1941, in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Paul Warfield (1964-1977)

Selected by Browns in 1st round (11th overall pick) in 1964 draft... Retired as NFL's all-time leader in receiving TD (85), ranked 5th in receiving yards (8,565)... Mere presence on field forced defensive adjustments... One of 5 WR in NFL history to average 20+ yards per reception (min. 75 games, 200 receptions)... Led NFL in rec TD twice, 1968, 1971... Posted 10+ rec TD 4 times in a season (T-11th most in NFL history)... 8 career Pro Bowls, T-4th in NFL history among WR... 2-time NFL All-Pro, 1971, 1973... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1970s... Born November 28, 1942, in Warren, Ohio.