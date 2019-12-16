Roundup: Diggs, Wagner dealing with ankle injuries

The Seattle Seahawks got the results they needed Sunday to keep pace atop the NFC West, but they'll have to fight through some pain to continue.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Quandre Diggs are both dealing with ankle injuries, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday. One is worse than the other, it seems, as Carroll added that "we don't know" how severe Diggs' injury is, but also didn't seem too pleased about it.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Seattle is likely to be without Diggs for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Wagner, meanwhile, is "gonna try to ignore this as an injury," Carroll said, per ESPN 710.

Wagner's loss would be incredibly significant, as he's an elite linebacker who serves as the heartbeat of Seattle's defense, but Diggs' value should not be overlooked.

Since arriving from Detroit via midseason trade, Diggs has been excellent, recording three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), three passes defended and two forced fumbles to go along with 21 tackles. He's the 14th best safety in pass coverage in the NFL this season (minimum 300 snaps), per Pro Football Focus, and has been a timely upgrade for a Seahawks defense that needed one on the back end.

These two are key defenders and their statuses should be monitored in the final two weeks of their race for the NFC West.

Other news we're monitoring around the league on Monday:

» Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) is day-to-day, as are Nelson Agholor (knee), Jordan Howard (shoulder) and Derek Barnett (ankle). Pederson added Johnson won't practice early in the week.

» New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur said the team will "just have to see" with rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who continues to recover from an ankle injury. Giants rookie corner Deandre Baker (knee) will be "a full go" this week, Shurmur added.

» Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen said Monday he's been cleared from the concussion protocol.

» Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor is feared to have torn pec, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Okafor will have an MRI Monday to confirm the severity of the injury.