Norman after benching: 'Play the cards you're dealt'

Josh Norman doesn't want to hear the doubters. In fact, even though he's not seeing much playing time, he's not even considering doubt right now.

Once the highest-paid corner in the NFL, Norman has been benched since Week 12, a game in which he played just two special teams snaps total. Here was one of those snaps:

Josh Norman has been demoted to special teams but at least heâs giving his all. pic.twitter.com/7dbHQbKNVr â michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 24, 2019

That's about where things are with Norman and the Redskins right now. He's played 10 total defensive snaps in the last three weeks combined, with six of those coming Sunday only out of necessity due to injuries. But he still believes -- no, he says he is an elite defender.

"I don't believe anything," Norman said, via ESPN. "I am. When you are something you don't believe it, you go out and do it. Sucks that I can't prove it right now, but formalities and situations, you've got to play the cards you're dealt. That's what it is. I was dealt a hand right now, and I've got to play it."

Norman's story is a fantastic one, going from a fifth-round pick of the Panthers out of what was then an FCS school in Coastal Carolina (team nickname: Chanticleers) and becoming one of the NFL's best at his position, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2015. Gone are the days, though, when Norman was locking down elite receivers so well, he sent one (Odell Beckham) into an on-field tantrum. Instead, he's barely seeing the field and when he did Sunday, he gave up a game-winning touchdown reception to a player who spent his college days throwing the ball, not catching it.

The most unfortunate part: It happened on Norman's birthday.

According to Pro Football Focus, there is an elite corner on the Redskins' roster, but his name isn't Norman -- it's Quinton Dunbar, who owns the league's best pass coverage grade among cornerbacks who have played at least 300 snaps.

Also according to PFF, Norman ranks a few places behind a pair of notable defensive back names, but not notable for the reasons you might think. Norman is the 86th best cornerback in the NFL in pass coverage, clearly far from elite and also five places behind Vernon Hargreaves, who was released in season by the Buccaneers before being claimed by the Texans, and Xavier Rhodes, who went on a sideline tirade seen by a national TV audience not too long ago as a result of a frustrating season for him. Above both of them: Byron Murphy, a rookie second-round pick of the Cardinals.

Now, PFF rankings aren't gospel, of course, but they do offer a much clearer glimpse of how a defender is playing in certain key areas of the game. Norman's stats aren't all that telling -- six passes defended, one interception, one forced fumble -- but one insight from Next Gen Stats from back in Week 8 helps illustrate how things have taken a downward turn for him.

As of Oct. 24, Norman had allowed 11.2 yards per target and a 134.0 passer rating as the nearest defender this season, a huge jump from his marks of 7.5 yards per target and 88.1 passer rating from 2016 to 2018. Still, though, Norman promised Sunday this isn't the last we'll see of him.

"I don't think I've spoken in a long time just because I want to be prepared and everything, but I've been built up strong," he said. "This has made me stronger. I will rise again for it, because that's who I am."

With one year left on his five-year, $75 million deal that only carries $3 million in dead cap and the Redskins still in need of a new head coach before entertaining contending, a divorce between Norman and the franchise seems inevitable.

Frankly, this is no knock on Norman, who was an excellent corner for much of his professional career. But Father Time remains undefeated, and at 32 years old, it seems as though he's closing in on another victory.