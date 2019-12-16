Philip Rivers admits 'uncertainty' about his future

The Los Angeles Chargers were in a giving mood on Sunday. Normally it's nice to give, especially to guests during the holiday season. Handing over pigskins in bunches during a football game, however, is not good.

The Chargers had 12 possessions in Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Seven of those 12 possessions ended in turnovers.

Philip Rivers threw three interceptions, including one on the final two drives of the game, and fumbled. Melvin Gordon lost two fumbles. And Hunter Henry chipped in with a fumble.

"I haven't seen that team all year," coach Anthony Lynn said, via the L.A. Times. "We've gotten beat. We've never gotten beat like that. That was my problem today. That's my frustration right now. I haven't seen that team in three years since I've been here."

In another lost season, big changes could be coming in L.A. Lynn could be on the hot seat. Gordon is likely gone. But it all starts with the quarterback.

Rivers, who is playing out the final year of his contract, noted the haziness surrounding his future when asked if it's sunk in that he could be entering the final two-game stretch of his 16-year career with the Chargers.

"I mean, they could be (the final two games)," he said. "I don't necessarily expect that it is, or I don't necessarily think it's a crazy thought that it will be. I think you just don't know."

Sunday marked Rivers' third game this season with 3 or more INTs, tied for second-most in the NFL -- only Jameis Winston has more.

The Chargers could decide they're ready to move on from the 38-year-old Rivers, who has struggled for long stretches this season, tossing 18 INTs through 14 games. The QB could look to finally move on to another pasture or hang up the cleats for good and saunter into retirement.

"It's not solely going to be my decision," he said. "That's where I think that uncertainty lies. We will just kind of have to see. ... I think with that uncertainty it does add some emotion."

If it is the end for Rivers with the Chargers, his run will go down as one of the great ones that could never find postseason success.