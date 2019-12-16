Zac Taylor: Bengals WRs 'got bullied' by Patriots

Andy Dalton tied a career-high with four interceptions in Sunday's 34-14 loss to the New England Patriots. Cincinnati Bengals first-year coach Zac Taylor placed most of the blame for the four picks on the receiver corps.

"Three of them were against man-to-man coverage, one-on-ones," Taylor said, via ESPN. "And we got bullied. We did. Guys could go compete, knock the ball down, go get a one-on-one [ball]."

The Bengals turned the ball over five times, including Dalton's four INTs. The QB finished with a piddling 151 passing yards on 17-of-31 with a TD. His 39.2 passer rating was the fourth-lowest of his career and lowest since 2017.

Receiver Tyler Boyd, who was targeted on two of the INTs, blasted the scheme in general.

"What did it look like out there?" Boyd said. "Did it look like anything was working?"

Boyd, the Bengals top target with A.J. Green still out, caught three of seven targets for 26 yards. Defensive Player of the Year candidate Stephon Gilmore smothered Boyd play after play, swiping two INTs, including a 64-yards pick-six.

It's not the first time Boyd has voiced frustrations with a limp offense this season under Taylor, previously pining for more targets.

"Two more games left, I mean, I ain't tripping," Boyd said. "I ain't stressing over it. I would like to win, absolutely. But I'm not going to go cause any trouble. They did a great job this whole year of scheming me up, getting me open and getting me the ball. But today just wasn't that."

Cincinnati fell to 1-13 in Taylor's first season as coach and haven't looked competitive in most games. In many organizations, Taylor would be on the hot seat as a one-and-done candidate, given how overwhelmed his team has looked. The Bengals don't operate like most organizations, however, and Taylor will likely have another year to prove he can turn the corner in Cincy.