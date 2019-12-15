Around The NFL Podcast: 2019 Week 15 Recap

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal -- recaps each game of Week 15 starting with the Texans' win over the Titans (3:49) and the Cowboys making a statement against the Rams (9:40). Jeremy Bergman stops by to recap the Patriots' win over the Bengals (22:56) and the Falcons' upset over the 49ers (32:12). Nick Shook also calls in to talk Browns-Cardinals (55:48). As always, the heroes recap the "Sunday Night Football" game and what the ramifications are for the playoffs (1:27:55).

