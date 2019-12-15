Dolphins coach Brian Flores fined $25K for outburst

Brian Flores' angry outburst following the Miami Dolphins' Week 14 loss to the New York Jets will cost him more than a defeat.

The Dolphins coach was fined $25,000 this week for arguing with and getting up close and personal with referee Craig Wrolstad following a late-game pass interference review during the loss, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The argument occurred after a non-pass-interference call on a third-and-18 incomplete pass by Jets QB Sam Darnold was overturned upon booth review, giving New York a first-and-10 from Miami's 38-yard line with 43 seconds left. Down by two at the time, the Jets kicked a game-winning 44-yard field goal at the buzzer 40 seconds later.

Miami fell to 3-10 following the loss and sank to 3-11 this Sunday after another loss at MetLife Stadium, this time to the New York Giants.