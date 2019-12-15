Cowboys get ball after half following coin toss miscue

After much confusion during the first half of Sunday's game between the Cowboys and Rams, Dallas received the ball after halftime.

Initially, it appeared Los Angeles would get the ball to begin both the first and third quarters after Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told referee Walt Anderson the Cowboys would opt to "kick" instead of "defer" to start second half.

The FOX braodcast later played audio of Prescott clarifying Dallas wanted to "defer" after saying they'd kick, but it still seemed that Los Angeles was destined to gain an additional possession due to the miscommunication.

The issue, however, was rectified during halftime. Anderson conferenced separately with Rams coach Sean McVay and Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, and L.A. kicked off to begin the period.

FOX reporter Erin Andrews relayed on the broadcast Anderson told her they did determine the word "defer" was said at one point by Prescott.

"Dak had told me that he used the word defer out there," Garrett said after the game. "So we felt like we had a case there, that they needed to kind of hear it. Then I actually was coming into the locker room and Erin Andrews made me aware that there was some audio that they were going to refer back to."

As per the NFL rulebook's Rule 15, Section 3, Article 9: Game administration allows the replay official to consult with on field officials or conduct a replay review of game administration issues.

Dallas led 28-7 at the start of the second half and cruised to a 44-21 win to snap a three-game losing streak.