Injury roundup: Steelers' James Conner to play vs. Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (shoulder) is expected to return to the field against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Although Conner is expected to be the starter, he is likely to split carries with Jaylen Samuels and Benny Snell.

In eight games this season, Conner has rushed for just 390 yards and four touchdowns.

Other news we're monitoring ahead of Sunday's Week 15 games:

» Despite not practicing all week, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (hamstring) is expected to play against the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The team will monitor how he feels in the morning and be smart with him, but no pitch count is planned.

» Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee, questionable with pectoral and thigh injuries, is planning to play against the Los Angeles Rams, a source tells Rapoport.

» Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant, dealing with hip and foot injuries, is expected to play against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to NFL Network's James Palmer.

» Chiefs running back Damien Williams (rib, illness) is listed as questionable, but being downgraded to DNP on Friday was a bad sign. He's expected to be inactive against the Broncos, according to Rapoport. Pass rusher Frank Clark, questionable with a shoulder injury and illness, had to see a specialist for his stomach issue this week and missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. However, he is expected to play, according to Palmer.

» Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (ribs) is considered a game-time decision against the Buccaneers, according to Rapoport. The team did promote running back Wes Hills from the practice squad just in case.

» Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) is listed as questionable but sources tell Rapoport that he's likely to play against the Titans.

» New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who had a knee injury added to his ailing shoulder on the report this week, is optimistic about playing Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the team wants to see him work out in the morning to be sure, per Rapoport.

» Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) was clear earlier in the week on Twitter that he plans to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite a broken shoulder plate, and that is the case. Meanwhile, left tackle Trent Brown (pectoral) is a game-time decision, according to Rapoport.