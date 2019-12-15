Injuries: RB James Conner (shoulder) to play vs. Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (shoulder) is expected to return to the field against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Although Conner is expected to be the starter, he is likely to split carries with Jaylen Samuels and Benny Snell.

In eight games this season, Conner has rushed for just 390 yards and four touchdowns.

Other news we're monitoring ahead of Sunday's Week 15 games:

» Despite not practicing all week, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (hamstring) is active to play against the Houston Texans.

» Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee, questionable with pectoral and thigh injuries, is planning to play against the Los Angeles Rams, a source tells Rapoport.

» Denver Broncos first-round rookie tight end Noah Fant, dealing with hip and foot injuries, is active to play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

» Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (rib/illness), listed as questionable, is inactive against the Broncos. Pass rusher Frank Clark, questionable with a shoulder injury and illness, had to see a specialist for his stomach issue this week and missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. However, he is active.

» Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (ribs), considered a game-time decision against the Buccaneers, is inactive.

» Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (hamstring), listed as questionable, is active against the Titans.

» New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who had a knee injury added to his ailing shoulder on the report this week, is active Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cornerback Jason McCourty is inactive, however.

» Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) was cleared earlier in the week on Twitter that he plans to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite a broken shoulder plate, and that is the case. Meanwhile, left tackle Trent Brown (pectoral) is a game-time decision, according to Rapoport.