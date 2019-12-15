Browns continue to support head coach Freddie Kitchens

The expectations were outsized given the offseason acquisitions, and there have been more than enough non-football distractions and issues.

Safe to say, 2019 hasn't gone exactly as planned for the Cleveland Browns.

But as the Browns prepare to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, here is where they stand: With .500 in reach, winners of four of their last five games, and very supportive of first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens.

Sources say Browns management continues to stand with Kitchens and wants him to continue to have the success necessary to remain in that position for a long time. As the end of the regular season looms, the speculation about job security is at its peak.

But as of right now, barring a horrific collapse or circumstance to end the season, it appears the Browns will be moving forward with Kitchens.

The organization will evaluate everything, but that is the direction it's heading.

Going 4-1 in their last five games has helped, as does the fact that Kitchens is a first-year coach who understands he's not a finished product. They knew that when they hired him.

And their plan is to continue to see that through to 2020 and beyond.

