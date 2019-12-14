Bears DL Akiem Hicks back to play against Pack

One of the centerpieces to the Bears defense will return to play Chicago's archrival on Sunday.

Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks was activated off injured reserve on Saturday, the team announced, and will play Sunday against the rival Packers in Green Bay.

Hicks dislocated his left elbow on Oct. 6 in a London loss to the Raiders and was subsequently put on injured reserve.

In four starts this season, Hicks tallied six tackles and a sack.

Last season, which was his third in Chicago and the third in a row in which he played and started all 16 games, he earned his first Pro Bowl trip as he totaled 55 tackles, 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

In a corresponding move with Hicks' activation, the Bears placed tight end Ben Braunecker on injured reserve. The team also announced that wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and offensive lineman Bobby Massie would not travel with the team to Green Bay.