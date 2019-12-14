Roundup: Eagles Agholor, Howard out for Sunday

It's going to another arduous outing for the Philadelphia Eagles skill positions on Sunday against the Redskins.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) and running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) were downgraded to out, the team announced on Saturday.

Defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) is also out.

Here's other news we're monitoring on Saturday of Week 15:

» Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White's now questionable for Sunday's game against the host Lions.

The Bucs placed White, a rookie first-round pick, on the injury report Saturday due to an illness.

White, who's turning in a terrific first season with 75 tackles, three forced fumbles and 2.5 sacks, has previously missed three games due to a knee injury.

» The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they have placed rookie fourth-round pick Renell Wren, a defensive tackle on injured reserve. Wren appeared in 11 games with two starts this season. In a corresponding move, the Bengals promoted defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun to the active roster from the practice squad.

» The Miami Dolphins announced they have promoted safety Montre Hartage to the active roster and waived cornerback Marcus Sherels.