NFL 100 All-Time Team tight ends, offensive linemen revealed

The NFL is revealing the 100 greatest players and 10 greatest coaches in NFL history. Every Friday night at 8 ET through Dec. 27, NFL Network will announce the latest members of the All-Time Team during a one-hour special hosted by Rich Eisen and featuring Bill Belichick and Cris Collinsworth.

Below are the five tight ends, seven offensive tackles, seven guards, four centers and four more coaches on the All-Time Team, as revealed Friday on NFL Network, along with comments from Belichick, Collinsworth and the DBs and specialists from the All-Time Team:

Tight ends

Mike Ditka (1961-1972)

1988 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Bears in 1st round (5th overall pick) of 1961 draft... 1st TE elected to Hall of Fame... NFL Offensive Rookie of Year after becoming 1st TE with 1,000+ rec yards (1,076) in a season, 1961... Led TE in receptions in each of 1st 4 NFL seasons, 1961-1964... At retirement ranked 1st among TE in receptions (427), 2nd in rec yards (5,812) and rec TD (43) in NFL history... Won NFL title as player, asst coach and head coach... 5 straight Pro Bowls, 1961-1965 seasons... 2-time 1st-team All-Pro... Member of NFL's 75th Anniversary Team... Born October 18, 1939, in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Collinsworth: A no-brainer. Whether you're talking about a player, and, you know, right from his rookie year on, exploded. We've seen the scenes where he made the catch, runs over the guy. And, as a coach, coached arguably, my friends in Miami won't agree with me but, the best team in NFL history, the '85 Bears.

Tony Gonzalez (1997-2013)

2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Chiefs in 1st round (13th overall pick) in 1997 draft... Also played basketball in college at Cal... Holds all-time TE records with 1,325 receptions (3rd among all players), 15,127 rec yards (6th)... Ranks 2nd among TE all-time with 111 rec TD... Led NFL with 102 receptions, 2004... 4-time 1,000-yard receiver, tied for most among TE in NFL history... Played in 270 of possible 272 possible games in career... Named to 14 Pro Bowls, NFL record for TE (T-1st in NFL history among all players)... 6-time 1st-team All-Pro, NFL record for TE... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 2000s... Born February 27, 1976, in Torrance, California.

Gonzalez (on getting benched twice his second year in the league): It was the best thing that ever happened to me. It changed my career.

Collinsworth: I just thought everything you did was natural. ... It's one thing to extend your arms and make a catch. It's another to be able to catch it fully extended. I just thought that was something you were born with, but it's something you figured out in Year 2.

Belichick: Just about time we think we've got you doubled and figured out, there's some other way you beat the double team. Then, they outlawed the punt-return double team we put on you down in Atlanta. ... So we can't do that anymore. Then you retired, thank God. That took us off the hook. ... When I vote for the top 100 players, tight ends, if we double-covered 'em on every single play so they couldn't get the ball, check, vote. ... Tony is really kind of the prototype tight end in that he can get open, he can catch the ball, he can score points and gain yards. That's really what football's about.

Rob Gronkowski (2010-2018)

Selected by Patriots in 2nd round (42nd overall pick) of 2010 draft... Ranks 3rd among TE with 79 career receiving TD, which leads all NFL players since 2010... Leads NFL TE with 12 career receiving TD in playoffs, 2nd only to HOF Jerry Rice among all players... Set NFL single-season record for TE with 17 receiving TD, 2011... 4-time 1,000-yard receiver, tied for most among TE in NFL history... Owns NFL record 5 seasons with 10+ receiving TD by TE... 3-time Super Bowl champion with Patriots... Earned 5 Pro Bowl selections... 4-time 1st-team All-Pro... Born May 14, 1989, in Amherst, New York.

Belichick: Rob was kind of a shot in the dark. He came up on his pre-draft visit, had a bad visit. We put him in a room, came back, he was asleep on the floor. Didn't make a very good impression. So, slow start there. ... We traded up for him and bet that he would come through and he certainly did, big time. He was a tremendous blocker. He's a great kid. Whatever his public persona is on the dance floor, at a party or whatever, in the building there's no better teammate. He works extremely hard. He had a great catch radius; for as stiff as he is, he could get balls on his shoelaces, he could get them over his head and he could get them behind him.

Gonzalez: He's like a Shaquille O'Neal, just a big, enormous guy that is unstoppable. You can't stop him. Probably the most dominant player, fouled on every play. ... That's the only drawback when I was watching his career, I was like, man, I don't know how long he's gonna last because big tree falls hard. And he's a big old guy and I remember he'd make these catches and just fall down and I was like 'Oh my god, that's got to hurt.'

John Mackey (1963-1972)

1992 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Colts in 2nd round (19th overall pick) in 1963 draft... 2nd TE elected to Hall of Fame... Helped revolutionize TE position as offensive weapon in addition to being great blocker... Long-distance threat who scored 6 TDs of 50+ yards, 1966... Averaged 20+ yards per reception twice, 1963, 1965... Caught deflected pass for 75-yard TD in Super Bowl V victory with Colts... Was 1st NFLPA President, 1970-1973... Made Pro Bowl in 5 of first 6 seasons... 3-time 1st-team All-Pro, 1966-1968... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 1960s... Born September 24, 1941, in New York, New York.

Kellen Winslow (1979-1987)

1995 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Chargers in 1st round (13th overall pick) in 1979 draft... Became premier TE of his era... Led all NFL TE with 541 receptions, 6,741 rec yards and 45 rec TDs during career span... 3-time 1,000-yard receiver (T-4th most among TE)... Led NFL in receptions twice, 1980-1981... Had 13 receptions, blocked field goal in epic 1981 AFC playoff win in OT vs Dolphins... 5 career Pro Bowls, including 4 straight, 1980-1983 seasons... 3-time 1st-team All-Pro (T-5th all-time among TE)... Member of 75th Anniversary All-Time Team... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1980s... Born November 5, 1957, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Gonzalez (on studying tape of Winslow going into third season): I used to watch that tape religiously. Watched the athleticism, the way he would run routes, the way he would catch the ball. And I'm from L.A. and so growing up in the 80's, of course I knew who Kellen was. He was the greatest of all-time, that was the guy, that was the benchmark of all tight ends coming in. We want to be like this guy from a receiving standpoint. He had a huge influence on me.

Belichick: Winslow being in the middle of that offense, along with [running back Chuck] Muncie, really created a lot of problems. ... I was so tired of hearing that San Diego, "Super Chargers" song. I still hear it ringing in my ear. They had 41 points at half-time, I don't think they ever stopped playing the stupid song. It never stopped.

Offensive tackles

Anthony Munoz (1980-1992)

1998 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Bengals in 1st round (3rd overall pick) in 1980 draft... Won national championship in football, College World Series as pitcher at USC, 1978... Great agility, exceptional straight-on blocker... Caught 7 career passes, scored 4 touchdowns on tackle-eligible plays... Earned 11 Pro Bowl selections from 1981-1991 seasons (T-5th most all-time among OL)... 9-time 1st-team All-Pro selection (T-2nd among OL in NFL history)... Member of 75th Anniversary All-Time Team... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1980s... Won NFL Man of Year award, 1991... Born August 19, 1958, in Ontario, California.

Collinsworth: There are 100 unbelievable players that are going to be on this board. There's not one of 'em I would trade for him. ... I'm talking about one of the great athletes that has ever put on a helmet in the National Football League sitting right there.

Gonzalez: When I saw you play football, it was like, 'OK, here's somebody with a Latino last name.' And my Latino background, it was like, it's just kind of extra motivation that I could get to the NFL too. I've been following him for a long time.

Forrest Gregg (1956; 1958-1971)

1977 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Packers in 2nd round (20th overall pick) in 1956 draft... Vince Lombardi called him "best player I ever coached" ... Versatile, durable, hard-working... Played in 188 straight games, 1956-1971... Member of 6 NFL titles teams, including 3 Super Bowl champions (2 with Packers, 1 with Cowboys)... Made 9 Pro Bowls in 10-year span, 1959-1968 seasons... 7-time 1st-team All-Pro selection (T-5th among OL in NFL history)... Member of 75th Anniversary All-Time Team... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1960s... Born October 18, 1933, in Birthright, Texas.

Munoz: The way he would move and stay in front of the guy, it's impressive, but to have his hands in here and maintain contact with the defensive lineman and then at the last second, he would just finish the guy, I'm impressed.

Art Shell (1968-1982)

1989 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Raiders in 3rd round (80th overall pick) in 1968 draft pick... Possessed size, speed, agility, intelligence, strength to be premier OT... Mild-mannered, hard-working, reputation as great team player... Played in 207 regular season games, 23 in postseason... Won 2 Super Bowl titles with Raiders, 1976, 1980. Became NFL's 2nd all-time black head coach (1st in modern era), 1989. Made 8 Pro Bowls, including 7 straight from 1972-1978 seasons... 2-time 1st-team NFL All-Pro. Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1970s... Born November 26, 1946, in Charleston, South Carolina.

Roosevelt Brown (1953-1965)

1975 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Giants in 27th round of 1953 draft... Joined Giants as raw 20-year-old but quickly won starting role, held it for entire 13-year career... Excellent downfield blocker, classic pass protector, fast, mobile... Helped power Giants to 6 division titles and 1956 NFL championship... Named NFL Lineman of Year, 1956... Elected to 9 career Pro Bowl teams (T-2nd most among Giants franchise)... 6-time 1st-team All-Pro selection (2nd-most in Giants history)... Member of 75th Anniversary All-Time Team. Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1950s... Born October 20, 1932, in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Jonathan Ogden (1996-2007)

2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Ravens in 1st round (4th overall pick) in 1996 draft... Highly decorated OL in college at UCLA as All-American, Outland Trophy winner (best interior lineman), 1995... Dominant pass protector, run blocker... One of NFL's tallest players ever at 6-foot-9... Won Super Bowl XXXV with Ravens, 2000 season... Paved way for Jamal Lewis, who became 5th player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season, 2003... Earned 11 Pro Bowl selections from 1997-2007 seasons (T-5th most all-time among OL)... 4-time 1st-team All-Pro... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 2000s. Born July 31, 1974 in Washington, D.C.

Belichick: Ogden was such an impressive player. Obviously a first-round pick. He originally played guard his rookie year and then went back to his more natural position at left tackle and was a stalwart there for a decade. Big guy. Really good pass protector. Very good foot. Good technique. He was an outstanding pass blocker and could really cover it up in the running game with his great size, length and athleticism.

Cal Hubbard (1927-1933; 1935-1936)

1963 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Most feared lineman of his time... Rookie star with Giants defense, 1927... Played end with Giants, switched to tackle with Packers... Key member of 4 NFL championship teams (1 with Giants, 3 with Packers)... Only member of Hall of Fames for pro football and baseball (as umpire)... Earned 4 1st-team All-Pro selections, including 3 straight, 1931-1933... Member of 75th Anniversary All-Time Team... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1920s... Born October 31, 1900, in Keytesville, Missouri.

Walter Jones (1997-2008)

2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Seahawks in 1st round (6th overall pick) in 1997 draft... Started all 180 career games... Mike Holmgren called him the best offensive player he's ever coached... Team leader and integral part of Shaun Alexander's MVP season in 2005 when RB ran for franchise-record and NFL-high 1,880 yards, setting NFL mark for total TDs (28) in a season (since broken)... Seahawks credited him with just 23.0 sacks allowed in 12-year career... Named to 9 Pro Bowls (most in Seahawks franchise history)... 4-time 1st-team All-Pro (Seahawks record)... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 2000s... Born January 19, 1974 in Aliceville, Alabama.

Guards

Jim Parker (1957-1967)

1973 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Colts in 1st round (8th overall pick) in 1957 draft... All-American, Outland Trophy winner at Ohio State, 1956... Was 1st full-time offensive lineman named to Hall of Fame... Played half of 11-year career at tackle, half at guard... Exceptional blocker, specialized in protecting quarterback... Elected to 8 consecutive Pro Bowls, 1958-1965 seasons... Earned 8 straight 1st-team All-Pro selections, 1958-1965 (4th in NFL history among OL)... Member of 75th Anniversary All-Time Team... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1950s... Born April 3, 1934, in Macon, Georgia.

John Hannah (1973-1985)

1991 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Patriots in 1st round (4th overall pick) in 1973 draft... Possessed size, speed, competitiveness... Excelled as pass protector, run blocker, pulling guard on sweeps... Renowned as premier guard of era... 4-time NFLPA Offensive Lineman of Year... Helped Patriots to NFL single-season record 3,165 rush yards, 1978... Elected to 9 Pro Bowls, including 8 straight from 1978-1985 seasons... 7-time 1st-team All-Pro selection (T-5th among OL in NFL history)... Member of 75th Anniversary All-Time Team. Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1970s and 1980s. Born April 4, 1951, in Canton, Georgia.

Belichick: He was literally at the point of attack on every play. If they ran to the right, then he was the puller as he is here on the power type play. If they ran to the left, they ran behind them. That's classic A strong punch in pass protection. Good use of hands and this is an explosive guy. ... His height, he used it to his advantage here. He got under defenders, played with great leverage and explosion. I mean, he wiped some guys out consistently.

Larry Allen (1994-2007)

2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Cowboys in 2nd round (46th overall pick) in 1994 draft... Versatile, played every position on OL except center in 12 seasons with Cowboys... Won Super Bowl XXX with Cowboys, 1995 season... Blocked for HOF QB Troy Aikman, HOF RB Emmitt Smith with Cowboys... Helped Cowboys rank in top 5 with fewest sacks in season 5 times in first 6 seasons... Earned 11 Pro Bowl selections (T-5th most all-time among OL)... 6-time 1st-team All-Pro selection (T-10th among OL in NFL history)... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1990s and 2000s... Born November 27, 1971 in Los Angeles, California.

Collinsworth: (Larry Allen executing a pull block) is the single most frightening thing I have ever experienced in football.

Gene Upshaw (1967-1981)

1987 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Raiders in 1st round (17th overall) in 1967 draft... Was 1st player who played guard exclusively to enter Hall of Fame... Won regular left guard job as rookie with Raiders... Possessed size, speed, intelligence, intensity, exceptional leadership ability... Extremely effective leading sweeps... Played in 10 AFL/AFC title games, 3 Super Bowls in 3 different decades -- including 2 championships, 1976, 1980... Served as longtime head of NFLPA... Made 7 career Pro Bowls, including 6 straight from 1972-1977 seasons... 5-time 1st-team All-Pro... Born August 15, 1945, in Robstown, Texas.

Dan Fortmann (1936-1943)

1965 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Bears in 9th round (78th overall pick) of 1936 draft (1st NFL draft in history)... At 20, became youngest starter in NFL at the time... Famous for being 60-minute line leader, battering-ram blocker... Deadly tackler, genius at diagnosing enemy plays... Earned medical degree while playing in NFL... Team captain for 3 NFL championship Bears teams, 1940, 1942-1943... Made 3 straight Pro Bowl teams, 1940-1942 seasons... 6-time 1st-team All-Pro selection (T-10th among OL in NFL history)... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1930s... Born April 11, 1916, in Pearl River, New York.

Randall McDaniel (1988-2001)

2009 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Vikings 1st round (19th overall pick) in 1988 draft... Extremely durable, started 202 consecutive games in regular season for Vikings... Blocked for 6 RBs with 1,000+ rush yards, 5 QBs with 3,000+ pass yards in single season... Anchored OL on explosive Vikings team that scored then-record 556 points, 1998... Earned 12 Pro Bowl selections from 1989-2000 seasons (NFL record for most consecutive Pro Bowls, T-2nd all-time among OL)... 7-time 1st-team All-Pro (T-5th among OL in NFL history)... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1990s... Born December 19, 1964 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Bruce Matthews (1983-2001)

2007 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Oilers in 1st round (9th overall pick) in 1983 draft... Played in more games (296) than any positional player in NFL history at time of retirement (currently 3rd all-time)... Played at every position on offensive line, known as arguably most versatile OL in league history... Never missed a game due to injury... Earned Pro Bowl selections in each of final 14 seasons (NFL record among OL, T-1st in NFL history for all players)... 7-time 1st-team All-Pro selection (T-5th all-time among OL)... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1990s... Born August 8, 1961, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Munoz:He could not only play every position but play every position extremely well. ... He had it all, he was the total package.

Centers

Mike Webster (1974-1990)

1997 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Steelers in 5th round of 1974 draft... Full-time regular by 3rd season... Started every game in 10 straight seasons, 1976-1985... Durable, missed 4 games in first 16 seasons... Steelers' team captain for 9 seasons. Played in 6 AFC championship games, won 4 Super Bowl titles with Steelers... 9 career Pro Bowls, including 8 straight from 1978-1985 seasons... Earned 5 1st-team All-Pro selections in 6-year span from 1978-1983... Member of 75th Anniversary All-Time Team... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1970s and 1980s. Born March 18, 1952, in Tomahawk, Wisconsin.

Belichick: He was a strong, powerful guy. Not real long but thick and could really play well against the nose tackle which, at that time, there were a lot of 3-4 teams in the league and so having a strong center that could anchor the line of scrimmage against that defense was important. Obviously, part of some great Steeler teams under coach [Chuck] Knoll. Tough, gritty, he was a good player.

Dwight Stephenson (1980-1987)

1998 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Dolphins in 2nd round (48th overall pick) in 1980 draft... Exceptionally quick blocker with explosive charge off snap... Recognized as premier center of his time... Started for Dolphins at center in 3 AFC championship games, 2 Super Bowls (XVII, XIX)... Dolphins longtime offensive captain... Career cut short by severe knee injury... Made Pro Bowls in each of last 5 NFL years, 1983-1987 seasons... Earned 4 straight 1st-team All-Pro selections, 1984-1987... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1980s... Named NFL Man of the Year, 1985... Born November 20, 1957, in Murfreesboro, North Carolina.

Jim Otto (1960-1974)

1980 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Minneapolis franchise in 2nd round of 1960 AFL Draft (team folded; rights reverted to Raiders)... Anchored Raiders' offensive line for 15 seasons... Noted for pride, dedication, leadership, intelligence... Sure-handed ball-snapper, superior blocker with wide range... Played in 6 AFL/AFC title games, Super Bowl II loss vs Packers... Never missed a game in AFL/NFL career (210 career games)... Made 12 straight Pro Bowls (T-2nd all-time among OL)... Earned NFL/AFL record 10 1st-team All-Pro selections, 1960-1965, 1967-1970... Named to AFL's All-Time Team... Born January 5, 1938, in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Mel Hein (1931-1945)

1987 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Initially wrote to 3 NFL clubs offering services, with Giants making high bid at $150 per game... Developed into 60-minute regular for 15 years in NFL (also played DL)... Injured only once, never missed game in career... Flawless ball-snapper, powerful blocker, superior pass defender... Won Joe F. Carr Trophy as NFL's MVP, 1938... Played in 7 NFL championship games, winning 2 titles with Giants, 1934, 1938... Made 4 consecutive Pro Bowls, 1938-1941... 5-time 1st-team All-Pro... Member of 75th Anniversary All-Time Team... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1930s... Born August 22, 1909, in Redding, California.

Belichick: Hein was a very interesting two-way player. He was probably the most accurate snapper of his era.

Coaches

George Halas (1920-1929; 1933-1967)

1963 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Coached Bears for 40 seasons and won six NFL titles... Founded Decatur Staleys, attended league organizational meeting in 1920... Only person associated with NFL throughout first 50 years... Record mark of 324 wins (including playoffs) stood for nearly three decades... Recorded many "firsts" in pro coaching, administration... Also played end for nine seasons... Born February 2, 1895, in Chicago, IL.

Belichick: One of the founders of the league. Just a tremendous guy. ... Mr. Halas was really a very personable guy, in spite of his rough and gruff background. He was always a very nice, generous man. I think he just epitomized that hard-nosed, tough Midwestern football that he believed in and his Bears reflected his ownership and coaching.

Curly Lambeau (1921-1953)

1963 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Founded pre-NFL Packers in 1919... Coach-general manager for Packers until 1949... Credited with keeping pro football alive in Green Bay... First coach to make forward pass an integral part of the offense... 33-year NFL coaching record: 229-134-22 (including playoffs) with 6 championships in Green Bay... Played halfback for 11 years until 1929... Born April 9, 1898, in Green Bay, WI.

Belichick: He learned [coach Knute] Rockne's offense when he was at Notre Dame and that was really the offense that he implemented when he got back to Green Bay. In the 30's, Lambeau really opened up his offense and made the passing game more of a part of it.

Tom Landry (1960-1988)

1990 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Noted for impassive, sideline demeanor... Perfected "flex" defense, multiple offense, revived shotgun (spread) offense... 29-year tenure with one team tied NFL record... Career record: 270-178-6 (including playoffs)... 270 wins 4th-most ever... Had 20 straight winning seasons, five NFC titles, two Super Bowl wins... Defensive back, punter with Yankees (AAFC), Giants (NFL), 1949-1955... Born September 11, 1924, in Mission, TX.

Belichick: One of the things that was so remarkable about coach Landry was just his innovative and creative philosophy on both offense and defense. When he was at the Giants, he created the flex defensive front, which was very intricate in the footwork and so forth. ... Coach Landry's flex defense was designed with the intent, No. 1, of keeping the middle linebacker free. They were a dominant team for the 20 seasons they had all those winning seasons.

Vince Lombardi (1959-1967; 1969)

1971 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Began head-coaching career at age 45... Transformed Green Bay into instant winner... Acclaimed NFL Man of the Decade in the 1960s... Gave Packers 95-30-4 record (including playoffs), five NFL titles, first two Super Bowl crowns in nine seasons... Led 1969 Redskins to 1st winning record in 14 years... Noted taskmaster, never had a losing season... Born June 11, 1913, in Brooklyn, NY.

Belichick: I think the thing that stands out about Lombardi was just his attention to detail and perfection. ... The Green Bay sweep, the thing that was amazing about that is they always gained yards. You could look at the play and say, 'Alright, here comes the Green Bay Sweep,' and they're gaining yards, and they just did it consistently. ... It wasn't about a lot of plays but it was about great execution and then, when they had to have it, [quarterback Bart] Starr could throw it and he threw it very efficiently. They played good defense. You had to go out there and beat 'em. They were a hard team to beat, especially in Green Bay.