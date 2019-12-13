Seahawks downgrade Clowney to out vs. Panthers

The Seattle Seahawks will be without their most effective pass rusher this weekend.

Seattle downgraded defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (illness, core) from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, according to the team's injury report.

Clowney has been dealing with the core muscle injury since he sustained it in Seattle's Week 10 win over the San Francisco 49ers. He missed the following game, a 17-9 win over the Eagles in Week 12, but has appeared in the Seahawks' last two contests. He hasn't recorded a sack since the Week 10 victory.

Second-year defensive end Rasheem Green replaced Clowney in Seattle's starting lineup in Week 12, recording three tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in the game. Green has started in five games and appeared in 13, and took the majority of snaps in that contest, though rookie L.J. Collier rotated in, playing 24 snaps.

Seattle will need both Sunday.