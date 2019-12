Week 15 injury report for Sunday's NFL games

Week 15 of the 2019 season is upon us.

Below is a full tally of the official injury report and gameday designations for all 14 Sunday games.

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins

Eagles: OUT: OT Lane Johnson (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: WR Nelson Agholor (knee), DE Derek Barnett (ankle), CB Ronald Darby (hip flexor), RB Jordan Howard (shoulder)

Redskins: OUT: WR Trey Quinn (concussion), WR Paul Richardson (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: CB Quinton Dunbar (hamstring), CB Fabian Moreau (hamstring), S Montae Nicholson (ankle), CB Josh Norman (illness), G Brandon Scherff (elbow, shoulder)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Texans: QUESTIONABLE: WR Will Fuller (hamstring), RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring), LB Brennan Scarlett (achilles, shoulder)

Titans: OUT: LB Daren Bates (shoulder), WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoree' Jackson (foot); QUESTIONABLE: RB Derrick Henry (hamstring), S Kenny Vaccaro (concussion)

Miami Dolphins at New York Giants

Dolphins: OUT: DT Gerald Willis (hip); DOUBTFUL: RB Chandler Cox (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: WR DeVante Parker (concussion), WR Albert Wilson (concussion)

Giants: OUT: TE Rhett Ellison (concussion), TE Evan Engram (foot), QB Daniel Jones (ankle), G Kevin Zeitler (ankle, wrist)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Broncos: OUT: DE Adam Gotsis (knee), OT Ja'Wuan James (knee), G Ronald Leary (concussion), DE DeMarcus Walker (ankle), WR Juwann Winfree (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: TE Noah Fant (hip, foot), DE Dre'Mont Jones (ankle), LB Joseph Jones (back)

Chiefs: OUT: CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder), CB Rashad Fenton (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: DE Frank Clark (illness, shoulder), RB Damien Williams (rib, illness)

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Bears: OUT: TE Ben Braunecker (concussion), WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion), OT Bobby Massie (ankle), LB Danny Trevathan (elbow); QUESTIONABLE: DT Roy Robertson-Harris (foot), WR Javon Wims (knee)

Packers: QUESTIONABLE: TE Jimmy Graham (wrist, groin), CB Kevin King (shoulder)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

Buccaneers: OUT: S Deshazor Everett (shoulder), WR Trey Quinn (concussion), WR Paul Richardson (hamstring)

Lions: OUT: G Joe Dahl (back, knee), LB Jarrad Davis (ankle, knee), DT A'Shawn Robinson (shoulder), QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back), OT Rick Wagner (knee); QUESTIONABLE: DT John Atkins (illness), LB Christian Jones (shoulder), RB Bo Scarbrough (ribs)

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals

Patriots: QUESTIONABLE: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), DT Byron Cowart (concussion), WR Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder), C Ted Karras (knee), CB Jason McCourty (groin), WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle), DT Danny Shelton (shoulder)

Bengals: OUT: WR A.J. Green (ankle), DT Renell Wren (hip); QUESTIONABLE: CB Darqueze Dennard (illness)

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers

Seahawks: OUT: DE Jadeveon Clowney (illness, core), LB Mychal Kendricks (hamstring), RB Rashaad Penny (knee); QUESTIONABLE: DE Ezekiel Ansah (neck), CB Shaquill Griffin (hamstring), TE Luke Willson (hamstring)

Panthers: OUT: LB Marquis Haynes (knee), OT Greg Little (ankle), TE Greg Olsen (concussion); DOUBTFUL: OT Garrett McGhin (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: LB Mario Addison (chest)

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers

Vikings: OUT: S Jayron Kearse (toe), RB Alexander Mattison (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: WR Olabisi Johnson (quadricep), CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle)

Chargers: OUT: QUESTIONABLE: LB Uchenna Nwosu (ankle)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Oakland Raiders

Jaguars: OUT: WR D.J. Chark (ankle)

Raiders: OUT: WR Hunter Renfrow (rib); QUESTIONABLE: WR Marcell Ateman (ribs), OT Trenton Brown (pectoral), S Erik Harris (hamstring), RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder), LB Marquel Lee (toe), LB Kyle Wilber (ankle), CB Daryl Worley (neck)

Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals

Browns: OUT: S Eric Murray (knee), DE Olivier Vernon (knee); QUESTIONABLE: OT Christopher Hubbard (knee), C J.C. Tretter (knee)

Cardinals: QUESTIONABLE: WR Andy Isabella (shoulder), CB Kevin Peterson (shoulder), G Justin Pugh (back), LB Joe Walker (ribs)

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers

Falcons: OUT: DE Allen Bailey (not injury related), G James Carpenter (concussion), OT Ty Sambrailo (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: CB Isaiah Oliver (shoulder)

49ers: OUT: DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring), DT D.J. Jones (ankle), CB Richard Sherman (hamstring), S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs), DT Jullian Taylor (elbow), CB K'Waun Williams (concussion)

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys

Rams: OUT: TE Gerald Everett (knee); DOUBTFUL: OT Rob Havenstein (knee)

Cowboys: OUT: LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck); QUESTIONABLE: WR Ventell Bryant (knee), LB Sean Lee (pectoral, thigh)

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers

Bills: OUT: OT Ty Nsekhe (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: G Jon Feliciano (illness), DT Corey Liuget (knee)

Steelers: OUT: TE Vance McDonald (concussion), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee); QUESTIONABLE: RB James Conner (shoulder)