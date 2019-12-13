Week 15 bold predictions: Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley show out in epic NFC tilt

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 15:
Zeke, Gurley steal the show in BIG NFC clashThe league's two highest-paid running backs -- Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley -- meet this weekend in Dallas, so you can expect each player to get their fair share of totes. In their only regular-season meeting (Week 4 of 2017), Elliott and Gurley combined for 354 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in a Rams' 35-30 win. With all eyes on these two playoff hopefuls on Sunday afternoon, they repeat their previous performance to combine for 350 scrimmage yards and three TDs in a Rams' victory.
Former Heisman winners put on fireworks show in ArizonaOn the weekend the new Heisman Trophy winner is announced, previous winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray summon their inner Oklahoma fireworks. The pair of Sooners combine to throw 10 touchdown passes in the most exciting game of Week 15.
Redskins rookie torches Eagles secondary again for second time this seasonRedskins rookie receiver Terry McLaurin has been one of the best surprises of the 2019 season. The third-rounder turned heads the first time he stepped on the field in Week 1, when he hauled in five receptions for 125 receiving yards against division-rival Philadelphia. Now, 14 weeks later when those same Philadelphia Eagles come to Washington, McLaurin channels his NFL debut to record a new career-best performance. The rookie will torch the Eagles secondary for 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Ryan Tannehill outplays Deshaun Watson in AFC South battleThe Texans and Titans meet in a huge AFC South clash Sunday, and the quarterbacks, who both rank in the NFL's top 10 in most passing categories, must show out with so much riding on this game. Deshaun Watson has been exceptional at times -- inserting himself in the MVP conversation at one point -- but the passer with the hot hand in this one is Ryan Tannehill. He's been great on passes of 20-plus air yards by throwing three TDs to zero picks and a 118.5 passer rating on deep attempts this season, per Next Gen Stats. On Sunday, he matches that production in one game.