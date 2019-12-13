Week 15 bold predictions: Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley show out in epic NFC tilt

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 15:



Shaun O'Hara

Ryan Tannehill outplays Deshaun Watson in AFC South battle The The Texans and Titans meet in a huge AFC South clash Sunday, and the quarterbacks, who both rank in the NFL's top 10 in most passing categories, must show out with so much riding on this game. Deshaun Watson has been exceptional at times -- inserting himself in the MVP conversation at one point -- but the passer with the hot hand in this one is Ryan Tannehill . He's been great on passes of 20-plus air yards by throwing three TDs to zero picks and a 118.5 passer rating on deep attempts this season, per Next Gen Stats. On Sunday, he matches that production in one game.