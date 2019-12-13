Injuries: Jameis Winston to start Sunday vs. Lions

Bruce Arians will have his starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Buccaneers coach announced Jameis Winston "is ready to go" for Week 15. Winston was seen slinging footballs at practice Friday, per multiple beat writers on the scene.

Tampa Bay's ailing QB started the week simulating throws on Wednesday without a ball. Thursday, he took a step forward by throwing tennis balls. Friday, he was on to the real thing.

Winston suffered a fractured bone in his right thumb in last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts but returned to guide Tampa to the win. He was considered day to day, with coach Bruce Arians hoping Winston would get in a practice before the week's end.

Already without Mike Evans due to a hamstring injury, the Bucs will at least have Winston on the field as Arians' team attempts to end the season on a strong note.

Other news we're tracking around the league:

» Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster aggravated his knee injury during practice on Thursday and is a long shot to play in Sunday night's tilt versus the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

» The Washington Redskins placed linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (calf) on injured reserve.

» Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks.