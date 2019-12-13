Buccaneers' Jameis Winston flinging footballs Friday

Jameis Winston graduated to throwing the pigskin Friday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was seen slinging footballs at practice, per multiple beat writers on the scene.

It's noteworthy in that Winston started the week simulating throws on Wednesday without a ball. Thursday, he took a step forward by throwing tennis balls. Friday, he's on to the real thing.

Winston suffered a fractured bone in his right thumb in last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts but returned to guide Tampa to the win. He was considered day to day, with coach Bruce Arians hoping Winston would get in a practice before the week's end.

The signal-caller taking strides forward throughout the week is a good indicator he could be able to play Sunday in Detroit.

Already without Mike Evans due to a hamstring injury, at least the Bucs should have Winston on the field as Arians' team attempts to end the season on a strong note.