Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster unlikely to play vs. Bills

A setback could cost JuJu Smith-Schuster another game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers receiver aggravated his knee injury during practice on Thursday and is a long shot to play in Sunday night's tilt versus the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source informed of the situation.

ESPN first reported the development.

After getting a full practice in on Wednesday, Smith-Schuster was downgraded to limited on Thursday. NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that JuJu left practice early.

From @gmfb: The #Steelers will likely be without WR JuJu Smith-Schuster after @AKinkhabwala reported Thursday the star WR was not able to finish practice because his knee flared up again. pic.twitter.com/4daPiUjqAF â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2019

The Steelers' top receiver has missed the past three games since suffering a concussion and knee injury in Week 11. Smith-Schuster was cleared from concussion protocol weeks ago, but the knee issue continues to nag.

The setback is a tough blow for the 8-5 Steelers, who are clawing to remain in the final wild-card spot in the AFC. Sunday's primetime game versus the 9-4 Bills will go a long way in determining potential playoff seeding in the conference.

The Steelers will once again likely have to manage without their top wideout. Pittsburgh, on the strength of its defense, has won all three games sans Smith-Schuster. Assuming JuJu sits again, Devlin Hodges will lean on rising rookie Diontae Johnson and James Washington as his primary receivers against a very good Bills pass defense.