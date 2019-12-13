Vikings WR Adam Thielen set to return vs. Chargers

Adam Thielen is off the injury report and on track to return to the field this weekend versus the Chargers.

The Vikings receiver got in his second limited practice of the week Thursday, a good sign for his progress from a hamstring injury that has kept him out the past four games.

"Honestly right now, I'm just taking it one day at a time. I'm focusing on today," Thielen said, via the team's official website. "Today was a win for me, just getting back out there.

"Just focusing on the day ... and tomorrow is the same thing. Just focus on that day and see how it goes and go from there."

Thielen has battled a hamstring injury since early in Week 7. The Pro Bowl wideout attempted to return in Week 9 but played just six snaps before being sidelined the remainder of the contest. He hasn't suited up since.

With Minnesota traveling to Los Angeles to face the Chargers on Sunday before finishing out with division home games against the Packers and Bears, Thielen's return would be a welcome sight. The 9-4 Vikings currently sit in the final wild-card spot in the NFC but have just a one-game lead on the suddenly plucky L.A. Rams.

Minnesota knows it needs to stack wins down the stretch to avoid being caught. Getting its star receiver back for the stretch run will certainly help.