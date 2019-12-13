Packers to offer free hot drinks during freezing game

You know it's going to be cold when the locals in Green Bay are preparing for the chilly weather.

Ahead of Sunday's Packers game against rival Chicago Bears, the forecast is currently calling for a high of 19 degrees in Green Bay for the noon central time kickoff.

To help thaw the chill, the Packers announced they will offer free hot chocolate and hot cider to fans during the game, with a limit of two per customer, via the team's official website.

Of course, there will always be the select few who scoff at 19 degrees being cold. It is cold. Thirteen degrees colder than freezing, to be exact.

If you're headed to the game, bundle up. Remember: Layers are your friend.