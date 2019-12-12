Ravens clinch second consecutive AFC North title

Charm City is home to the AFC North champions yet again.

The Baltimore Ravens secured their second straight division title with their 42-21 win over the New York Jets on Thursday evening.

At 12-2 through 15 weeks, Baltimore currently sits atop the AFC with a 1.5-game lead over the New England Patriots (10-3); the Ravens also hold the tiebreaker over New England thanks to their Week 9 win over the Pats.

Baltimore might not be done clinching this week. The Ravens can snag a first-round bye if either New England loses to Cincinnati or Kansas City loses to or ties Denver. If both results occur, then Baltimore clinches home-field advantage throughout the postseason. The Ravens clinched a playoff berth last week.

This is Baltimore's fourth division title under coach John Harbaugh and its sixth in franchise history. The Ravens have now won back-to-back division titles twice; the last time Baltimore pulled that off, in 2012, it won the Super Bowl.

The Ravens' win, their 10th in a row, gives them 12 on the season with two games to go. Baltimore is one win from tying its franchise-best 13-win campaign in 2006.

They play at Cleveland (6-7) and against Pittsburgh (8-5) to close out the year, but this Ravens team is far from done playing football this season.