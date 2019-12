A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal -- preview each of the upcoming Week 15 games including the Texans at Titans (6:40), the Bears at Packers (23:14), and the Patriots at Bengals (46:50). Marc Sessler talks about his upcoming trip to the Black Hole (1:08:12) and the heroes preview the Sunday night (1:14:45) and Monday night games. (1:20:00)

Listen to the podcast below: