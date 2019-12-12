Stefon Diggs distributes 300 winter coats to kids in need

In between the Lions and Chargers, Stefon Diggs was able to squeeze in a 300-coat giveaway for needy kids.

The Vikings star receiver returned home to the D.C. area, partnering with Operation Warm and helping hundreds of Early Childhood Academy Public Charter School students stay warm.

"We thank Stefon Diggs because he gave us coats.. so we won't be sick and it's cold outside," second-grader Jaiden Barrera told WJLA's Kellye Lynn.

If not for Diggs and partner foundation Operation Warm, kids like Barrera might've gone without in the cold.

Seventy-one percent of the school's student body (PreK through third grade) are considered at-risk. One hundred percent qualify for reduced or free lunch.

Diggs told Lynn he wants to help those students -- and their parents -- afford to bundle up.

"You know, I just try to do my part," Diggs said. "(I'm) trying to take that load off of parents who might not have it or who might have it, still just want a little assistance."