Khalil Mack pays off $80K Walmart layaway bill for shoppers

Khalil Mack showed hundreds of Walmart shoppers a side he never, ever shows opposing quarterbacks.

The Bears' sackmaster and his Khalil Mack Foundation paid off more than 300 layaway bills -- a sum of around $80,000, according to the Chicago Tribune -- in his hometown of Fort Pierce, Fla.

The area store announced Mack's charity on its Facebook page for all to see.

Ft. Pierce is lucky to have the four-time Pro Bowler as its native son. Mack played only one year at Ft. Pierce Westwood before heading to Buffalo and then the NFL, but still purchased new cleats for the whole football team last June.

Mack did both to help his community, not garner headlines. Store manager Mathias Libardi told TCPalm.com's Lamaur Stancil that Mack hoped he'd remain a "secret Santa."

It's tough to go unnoticed sneaking around Walmart when you're a 6-for-3, 247-pound NFL superstar. Word got out that Mack was back home, and eventually, that Fort Pierce's holiday season would be a whole lot merrier.