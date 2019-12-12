Injuries: Jameis Winston tosses tennis balls in practice

Jameis Winston took a small step in the right direction Thursday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wasn't throwing footballs in practice but has progressed to tossing tennis balls, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.

Winston suffered a hand injury in Sunday's Week 14 game against the Indianapolis Colts but returned in the second half to lead the victory. Bruce Arians called the injury day-to-day.

Winston was officially listed as limited in practice on Wednesday but only did simulated throws. Thursday, he progressed to tennis balls.

It's a step in the right direction with the Bucs hoping Winston will be ready for Sunday's game in Detroit against the Lions.

Friday's practice session will provide further clarity if Winston is able to upgrade from tennis balls to an NFL pigskin.

Here are other injuries we're tracking on Thursday:

» The New Orleans Saints placed defensive end Marcus Davenport (foot) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (ankle) on injured reserve Thursday. With a pair of defenders out for the rest of the season, the team signed former second-round pick Noah Spence.

» The Cincinnati Bengals cleared first-round offensive tackle Jonah Williams to resume practicing with the team. Williams, the No. 11 overall pick in this year's draft, has not played this season due to a shoulder injury he suffered in June during OTAs.

» Lions defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand is headed to injured reserve due to an ankle injury. Detroit officially made the move Thursday and promoted receiver Travis Fulgham to the active roster.

» Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark will not practice Thursday. Clark is still being evaluated for a stomach issue that he is now seeing a specialist for, per NFL Network's James Palmer.