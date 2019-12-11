DDFP: Week 15 Red Challenge Flag Picks

Dave Dameshek is joined in the Stage 5 set alongside Matt "Money" Smith before the Week 15 games! Shek and Money quickly get into Fresh Takes which was deciding which AFC and NFC team in the wild-card race will be left out of the playoffs (2:22)? After that, Shek, Money and Spaghetti play a round of Use Your Noodle (29:39) and place a few calls for Spaghetti's WFAN tryout (35:05). Finally, they round out the show with their Red Challenge Flag picks for Week 15 (38:37).

