No violation in handling of Sterling Shepard concussion

A joint NFL-NFLPA investigation into the events surrounding New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard sustaining a concussion in September has found no violation and that protocol was properly followed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported per a source.

Shepard was concussed in Week 1 against the Cowboys, but finished the game and his injury was announced the day following.

The review is standard procedure when a player suffers a concussion that was diagnosed following a game.

Originally, preliminary reviews from the medical professionals in the booth and the medical team on the sidelines saw nothing to bring about the concussion protocol during the game.

Shepard missed the following game in Week 2.

For the season, Shepard has played in seven games with 37 receptions for 350 yards and two touchdowns.