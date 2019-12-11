Ravens' Lamar Jackson (quad) questionable for 'TNF'

A day ahead of the Ravens' Thursday night home game against the Jets, Baltimore quarterback and MVP candidate is Lamar Jackson is questionable with a quadriceps injury, but all indications are that he will play.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that Jackson will "be a go."

Jackson was injured in Sunday's win over the Bills while throwing from the pocket. His throw connected with tight end Hayden Hurst for a touchdown.

In just his second season, Jackson leads the NFL with 28 touchdown passes, but has also become just the second quarterback in league history to surpass 1,000 yards rushing, as he has 1,017 yards.

Jackson's dynamic dual-threat style has thrilled fans and led the Ravens (11-2) to a playoff berth, but has also caused concern that some defenders might be taking extra shots at his legs.

Nonetheless, despite his questionable status, Jackson should be a good on Thursday.