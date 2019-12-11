Josh Jacobs (shoulder) expected to return this week

While this week has been filled with difficult injury news across the NFL, it sounds as if the Oakland Raiders were spared.

Running back Josh Jacobs underwent an MRI on his shoulder and received positive reviews of the scans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation. Jacobs is expected to return to the field this week, Rapoport added.

Jacobs missed Oakland's 42-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 due to the shoulder injury, which is classified as a fractured shoulder blade that has hampered him since the Raiders' Week 7 loss to Green Bay. Without Jacobs, Oakland's offense lacked a consistent punch on the ground, handing the ball to DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard 21 times for a combined output of 81 yards and one touchdown.

Jacobs has been a stellar addition to the Raiders in his first professional season, breaking 1,000 yards on the ground and scoring seven rushing touchdowns in 12 games. He's filled a role left void since the departures of Marshawn Lynch and Latavius Murray, and looks to be the Raiders' feature back for years to come.One might fairly wonder what's the use in giving an injured Jacobs more reps in a season that is nearly lost, but if the MRI says his condition is improving, these young Raiders will be happy to have him back in the mix in the final three weeks of 2019.