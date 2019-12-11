Fantasy targets and touches: Week 14

Week 14 was filled with injuries, disappointments and some breakout performances. Everything you need to know about all 32 offenses in the NFL can be found here! We're also at the point of the year where players will be landing on the IR rapidly, so make sure to stay up to date with all the latest injury news.

KEY

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

Arizona Cardinals

Backfield

David Johnson, RB- 5 touches, 36 percent snap share

Kenyan Drake, RB- 14 touches, 64 percent snap share

Chase Edmonds, RB- 1 touches, 18 percent snap share

The opportunities may have gone to Kenyan Drake, but David Johnson led the way with 13.3 fantasy points, with most coming on a 24-yard touchdown catch. Drake is still the top option here, but he has scored less than 10 points in two straight and has not topped 15 since Week 9. He has not been what Johnson or even Chase Edmonds did when they were the lead back, but he is an RB2 with upside for fantasy.

Passing Game

Larry Fitzgerald, WR- 25 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Christian Kirk, WR- 32 percent TS, 44 percent AY

Kenyan Drake, RB- 11 percent TS, -11 percent AY

There is only one option to trust weekly here and that is Christian Kirk. But even Kirk is more of a WR3, failing to live up to the lofty expectations from the preseason. He's got a pretty safe floor of 10+ fantasy points, but about 15-16 is what you should expect in terms of realistic upside. The rest, including Larry Fitzgerald, can be benched.

Atlanta Falcons

Backfield

Devonta Freeman, RB- 21 touches, 64 percent snap share

Brian Hill, RB- 9 touches, 21 percent snap share

Devonta Freeman took advantage of the favorable matchup, scoring 19.4 fantasy points. His day could have been even better had Brian Hill not vultured a touchdown. Freeman remains a safe RB2 moving forward.

Passing Game

Julio Jones, WR- 26 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Austin Hooper, TE- 19 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Calvin Ridley, WR- 16 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Russell Gage, WR- 13 percent TS, 5 percent AY

With Julio Jones and Austin Hooper back, they were once again the top targets like they had never left. However, Calvin Ridley ended up finding the end zone and was the top fantasy producer in this offense. Jones is still a WR1 and Hooper is still a TE1, as the volume should lead to more production. Ridley was a WR2 with a lot of upside. I say was, cause his season is now over due to an abdomen injury. His absence leads to an uptick in volume for Jones, Hooper and Russell Gage, who remains a flex option moving forward. Olamide Zaccheaus had a 93-yard touchdown catch. It was a cool moment, but he is not worth picking up in fantasy.

Baltimore Ravens

Backfield

Mark Ingram II, RB- 18 touches, 56 percent snap share

Gus Edwards, RB- 4 touches, 32 percent snap share

Justice Hill, RB- 3 touches, 10 percent snap share

It is more of the same with the Ravens running game. Mark Ingram is the option to trust. Even though he didn't have a big game in Week 14, he showed he has a safe floor of nearly 11 fantasy points. Gus Edwards will see consistent snaps, but not enough touches to have standalone value. He is the handcuff to Ingram.

Passing Game

Mark Andrews, TE- 13 percent TS, 52 percent AY

Marquise Brown, WR- 13 percent TS, -9 percent AY

Willie Snead IV, WR- 17 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Hayden Hurst, TE- 13 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Seth Roberts, WR- 17 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Even though his day was cut short, Mark Andrews still led his team in air yards. If he is unable to suit up on Thursday, Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle become viable streaming options. There is no receiver worth trusting here with the bye weeks now over.

Buffalo Bills

Backfield

Devin Singletary, RB- 23 touches, 82 percent snap share

Frank Gore, RB- 4 touches, 18 percent snap share

There is no question that this is Devin Singletary's backfield. The lone issue? The only touch for the Bills RBs inside the 10-yard line went to Gore (and he lost yards). But perhaps that could change, as Singletary did out touch Gore in the red zone 3-1, something that we had not been seeing in the past. Singletary is a weekly RB2.

Passing Game

John Brown, WR- 22 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Cole Beasley, WR- 19 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Devin Singletary, RB- 22 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Dawson Knox, TE- 11 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Cole Beasley does not have the highest ceiling, but he is becoming a very safe WR3 or flex option. Especially since he is consistently being used in the red zone. He has now scored in six of his last eight games. John Brown disappointed in Week 14, scoring just 5.6 fantasy points, his lowest in any game this season. His streak of scoring double-digit fantasy points was snapped at nine. He is a WR3 with upside. Those are the only two options worth trusting in the Bills passing game.

Carolina Panthers

Backfield

Christian McCaffrey, RB- 22 touches, 100 percent snap share

Christian McCaffrey continues to see elite volume. He failed to find the end zone this week and still finished with 24.5 fantasy points. It may not have been a put-your-entire-team-on-his-back-type performance, but he remains the best asset in fantasy.

Passing Game

Christian McCaffrey, RB- 30 percent TS, -6 percent AY

DJ Moore, WR- 14 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Ian Thomas, TE- 25 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Curtis Samuel, WR- 10 percent TS, 24 percent AY

We know what this offense is at this point. DJ Moore is a high-end WR2 with both a safe floor and upside. Curtis Samuel is a WR3/flex option with some boom-or-bust tendencies. The tight end spot has been productive this year, and Ian Thomas continued that with Greg Olsen sidelined. He will be in the TE1 picture if Olsen misses more time.

Chicago Bears

Backfield

David Montgomery, RB- 20 touches, 66 percent snap share

Tarik Cohen, RB- 9 touches, 46 percent snap share

Mitchell Trubisky was the Bears' best running back in Week 14. It is difficult to trust either of the Bears RBs right now. David Montgomery is the one to use if you play either, but he is merely a low-end RB2 or even a flex option with upside at this point.

Passing Game

Allen Robinson, WR- 26 percent TS, 53 percent AY

Anthony Miller, WR- 13 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Allen Robinson continues to see safe volume for the Bears. He has scored over 21 fantasy points in three straight games and seen at least eight targets in four of his last five games. He is a very safe WR2 with upside, as we have seen these last couple of weeks. Anthony Miller's streak of three games with nine-or-more targets was snapped, but he did score double-digit fantasy points for the fourth straight game. He is a WR3 or flex option, depending on the matchup.

Cincinnati Bengals

Backfield

Joe Mixon, RB- 26 touches, 60 percent snap share

Giovani Bernard, RB- 6 touches, 39 percent snap share

Joe Mixon continues to see safe volume even with Andy Dalton back at QB. He is looking like a RB1 again and should be started everywhere.

Passing Game

John Ross III, WR- 9 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Tyler Boyd, WR- 18 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Auden Tate, WR- 12 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Alex Erickson, WR- 21 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Joe Mixon, RB- 12 percent TS, 11 percent AY

There was suddenly a lot of options in the Bengals passing game. Tyler Boyd scored 13.2 fantasy points, the most of any Bengals receivers. He is a WR3 with some upside, now that Andy Dalton is back. Auden Tate landed on the IR, which should lead to more work for John Ross down the stretch. Still, I would not be looking to trust anyone other than Boyd against the Patriots.

Cleveland Browns

Backfield

Nick Chubb, RB- 11 touches, 71 percent snap share

Kareem Hunt, RB- 16 touches, 64 percent snap share

Nick Chubb continues to lead in touches and snaps, but Kareem Hunt has outscored Chubb once again in fantasy points. Hunt finished with 14.8 fantasy points, while Chubb scored 12.7. The reason is because Hunt scored the touchdown, his third since returning (Chubb has one in that span). Hunt also continues to be used more in the passing game, seeing three targets to Chubb's one.

Passing Game

Odell Beckham Jr., WR- 22 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Jarvis Landry, WR- 30 percent TS, 31 percent AY

David Njoku, TE- 13 percent TS, 10 percent AY

For the second straight game, Odell Beckham Jr. failed to break six fantasy points. If you have him and are still alive somehow, congratulations! I am not sure how you pulled that off. Jarvis Landry continues to look like the No. 1 wide receiver here. For fantasy purposes, he is a safe floor WR2 with upside. David Njoku only ran seven routes, which is concerning. He would be a TE1 if he is expected to play regular snaps next week, as the Browns face the Cardinals.

Dallas Cowboys

Backfield

Ezekiel Elliott, RB- 21 touches, 99 percent snap share

With Tony Pollard out, all the RB work went to Ezekiel Elliott. He found the end zone twice and finished with 23.3 fantasy points. He is a must start RB1.

Passing Game

Amari Cooper, WR- 17 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Michael Gallup, WR- 22 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Randall Cobb, WR- 11 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Jason Witten, TE- 15 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Both Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup had nice fantasy games against the Bears. Cooper finished with 20.3 and remains a WR1 in fantasy. Gallup scored 16.9 fantasy points, and remains a high upside WR2 in fantasy. Randall Cobb is more of a deeper league option while Jason Witten is a TE2.

Denver Broncos

Backfield

Phillip Lindsay, RB- 18 touches, 51 percent snap share

Royce Freeman, RB- 10 touches, 47 percent snap share

Phillip Lindsay continues to be the lead back for the Broncos. In a good matchup against the Texans he finished with 13.5 fantasy points. In a game the Broncos were leading throughout, you would expect more, but at least he has a safe floor. He remains an RB2. Royce Freeman saw more volume this week, but that was likely because the Broncos were playing with a big lead. He is nothing more than a flex option.

Passing Game

Courtland Sutton, WR- 26 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Tim Patrick, WR- 11 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Noah Fant, TE- 15 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Noah Fant went off for 113 yards and a touchdown, finishing with 21.3 fantasy points. It is nice to see him heavily involved after hardly being used in Drew Lock's first start. Fant has a lot of upside and should be viewed as a low-end TE1 moving forward. Just know there may be some volatility. That is the case with Courtland Sutton who showed his floor scoring 8.4 fantasy points. He will be ranked as a WR2 most weeks, but know he has a WR4 floor and a WR1 ceiling.

Detroit Lions

Backfield

Ty Johnson, RB- 3 touches, 28 percent snap share

Bo Scarbrough, RB- 20 touches, 51 percent snap share

J.D. McKissic, RB- 5 touches, 21 percent snap share

The only RB to think about trusting here is Bo Scarbrough, but he remains a low-floor volume play. Despite seeing 20 touches he finished with just eight fantasy points. With the byes behind us, you shouldn't trust any of these backs.

Passing Game

Danny Amendola, WR- 21 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Kenny Golladay, WR- 21 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Marvin Jones Jr., WR- 18 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Kenny Golladay finished with 17.8 fantasy points and was the only Lions player to break double-digit fantasy points. But even his day was saved by a garbage time TD. He will be ranked as a WR2 most weeks moving forward, but know there will be volatility there. Marvin Jones Jr. was placed on IR this week. It will lead to more targets for the other options, but Golladay is really the only one to start, outside of deep leagues.

Green Bay Packers

Backfield

Aaron Jones, RB- 22 touches, 58 percent snap share

Jamaal Williams, RB- 7 touches, 42 percent of snap share

Aaron Jones went off in Week 14 while Jamaal Williams was held in check. The Packers weren't lying when they said they wanted to get Jones more involved in the passing game. They targeted him a team-high seven times, with him catching six of them for 58 yards. Jones also scored a touchdown and is looking like an RB1 moving forward. Jones' production came at the cost of Williams. I am not ready to write him off yet, but he is more of a flex option than an RB2.

Passing Game

Davante Adams, WR- 22 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Aaron Jones, RB- 22 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Jimmy Graham, TE- 19 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Davante Adams is the only option to trust in this passing game and even he disappointed in Week 14. He is a WR1 still, but his floor is nowhere near what it was last season. Jimmy Graham is a TE2.

Houston Texans

Backfield

Duke Johnson, RB- 7 touches, 51 percent snap share

Carlos Hyde, RB- 16 touches, 53 percent snap share

Duke Johnson scored 10.5 fantasy points, while Carlos Hyde scored 9.8. Both of them are flex options right now. You should have better options now with the byes behind us.

Passing Game

DeAndre Hopkins, WR- 28 percent TS, 52 percent AY

Duke Johnson, RB- 17 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Kenny Stills, WR- 4 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Jordan Akins, TE- 19 percent TS, 30 percent AY

DeAndre Hopkins saw 13 targets and 209 air yards in Week 14. That is elite volume for an elite receiver. He remains a must-start top-5 WR. He is the only option that you should be trusting in this passing game as long as Will Fuller V is out. When Fuller returns, he will either be a boom-or-bust WR3 or flex option, depending on the matchup.

Indianapolis Colts

Backfield

Marlon Mack, RB- 13 touches, 41 percent snap share

Nyheim Hines, RB- 8 touches, 56 percent snap share

Jordan Wilkins, RB- 1 touches, 12 percent snap share

Jonathan Williams, RB- 0 touches, 0 percent snap share

In a tough matchup against the Bucs, who allowed the fewest rushing yards to RBs this season, none of the Colts backs scored double-digit fantasy points.

Passing Game

Zach Pascal, WR- 26 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Marcus Johnson, WR- 20 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Jack Doyle, TE- 17 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Zach Pascal took advantage of a strong matchup, finishing with five catches for 74 yards, a TD and 20.4 fantasy points. He is a WR2 if T.Y. Hilton continues to miss time. If Hilton returns, Pascal is back to being a flex option. Marcus Johnson caught three balls for 105 yards. He is worthy of picking up off the waiver wire if Hilton can't suit up, but I am not sure I would trust him just yet. Jack Doyle disappointed, but remains a TE1 moving forward.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Backfield

Leonard Fournette, RB- 18 touches, 77 percent snap share

Ryquell Armstead, RB- 2 touch, 23 percent snap share

This was more of a floor week for Leonard Fournette, who only scored 9.3 fantasy points. The lack of touchdowns has been frustrating, but he is a RB1 who sees very safe weekly volume. Fournette owners should handcuff Ryquell Armstead.

Passing Game

Nick O'Leary, TE- 14 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Dede Westbrook, WR- 19 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Leonard Fournette, RB- 17 percent TS, -6 percent AY

DJ Chark Jr., WR- 28 percent TS, 34 percent AY

DJ Chark Jr. was he top fantasy performer for the Jags this week with 16.5 fantasy points. He was the only option that proved worth starting this week, as Gardner Minshew II and the Jags disappointed. Chark is a volatile WR2 moving forward, while Dede Westbrook is more of a flex option. Chark's health needs to be monitored and if he misses time, Westbrook becomes a viable WR3 with upside. Nick O'Leary is a TE2.

Kansas City Chiefs

Backfield

Spencer Ware, RB- 6 touches, 40 percent snaps

LeSean McCoy, RB- 12 touches, 31 percent snaps

Darwin Thompson, RB- 8 touch, 26 percent snaps

This situation is a mess. I mean, Spencer Ware fresh off the street led this team's backfield in snaps. LeSean McCoy led in touches, while Darwin Thompson led in targets (four) and fantasy points (8.3). This situation is one to avoid. If Damien Williams returns in Week 15, I would expect him to lead the way, but the other three could all be involved. I wouldn't want to trust any of them, but if I had too, it would be Williams if he is healthy, and Thompson if he is not.

Passing Game

Sammy Watkins, WR- 21 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Travis Kelce, TE- 23 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Tyreek Hill, WR- 21 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Mecole Hardman, WR- 3 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Travis Kelce went for 18 fantasy points, while Tyreek Hill scored 13 in a tough matchup against the Patriots. Kelce is a must-start TE while Hill is a must-start WR. Other than that, Sammy Watkins is a flex option and that's about it. Mecole Hardman had a long touchdown, but it was literally his only target of the game. He can't be trusted.

Los Angeles Chargers

Backfield

Austin Ekeler, RB- 12 touches, 48 percent snap share

Melvin Gordon III, RB- 17 touches, 48 percent snap share

Both Austin Ekeler and Melvin Gordon had strong fantasy days. Gordon finished with 19.4 fantasy points, but it was Ekeler that really went off, scoring 31.3 fantasy points. Both of these backs are RB1/2's every week with the upside to finish as the top scoring back in a given week.

Passing Game

Keenan Allen, WR- 23 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Austin Ekeler, RB- 19 percent TS, -3 percent AY

Hunter Henry- 15 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Mike Williams- 12 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Hunter Henry and Mike Williams both found the end zone, the first touchdown for the season for Williams. Henry, Williams and Keenan Allen scored double-digits, but none of the three topped 15 fantasy points. Allen is a borderline WR1/2 but still worth using every week. So is Henry, but Williams is a boom-or-bust WR3/4. Even with the long touchdown catch this week, he had just three targets.

Los Angeles Rams

Backfield

Todd Gurley II, RB- 27 touches, 80 percent snap share

Malcolm Brown, RB- 5 touches, 21 percent snap share

Darrell Henderson, RB- 0 touch, 0 percent snap share

Sean McVay was a man of his word and fed Gurley plenty, giving him 27 touches, the second-most he has had in a game this season. He now has 20-or-more touches in three of his last four games. He has scored over 18 fantasy points in each of those and is once again in the low-end RB1, high-end RB2 picture moving forward. Maybe Gurley will win people fantasy championships for the third straight season. Malcolm Brown is the handcuff.

Passing Game

Robert Woods, WR- 30 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Cooper Kupp, WR- 13 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Brandin Cooks, WR- 7 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Tyler Higbee, TE- 37 percent TS, 47 percent AY

Robert Woods and Tyler Higbee were the stars of the show this week. Each saw at least nine targets and both scored over 18 fantasy points. Woods found the end zone for the first time this season, and Higbee could have if he wasn't missed on a trick play throw by Cooper Kupp. In fact, Kupp found the end zone himself, but only played 29 percent of snaps and ran 18 routes (out of 31). Higbee is looking like a legit TE1 moving forward, especially if Gerald Everett continues to miss time. Woods is looking like the top WR here and is a WR2/3 for fantasy purposes. Kupp is in the same range but trending downward. Brandin Cooks should not be started. He is droppable in fact.

Miami Dolphins

Backfield

Patrick Laird, RB- 19 touches, 82 percent

Myles Gaskin, RB- 5 touches, 19 percent

Patrick Laird dominated the RB volume for Miami and was able to turn it into 12.6 fantasy points. He is a safe floor, medium ceiling flex option moving forward.

Passing Game

DeVante Parker, WR- 6 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Mike Gesicki, TE- 14 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Allen Hurns, WR- 23 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Isaiah Ford, WR- 26 percent TS, 25 percent AY

DeVante Parker was knocked out of the game early with a concussion. If he is able to play in Week 15, then he is back into your lineup. If not, Allen Hurns is suddenly a viable flex option with some upside. Mike Gesicki disappointed this week and is a low-floor, TE2 with upside.

Minnesota Vikings

Backfield

Dalvin Cook, RB- 20 touches, 46 percent snap share

Alexander Mattison, RB- 16 touches, 37 percent snap share

Dalvin Cook may not have played his usual allotment of snaps, but he had 20 touches for 15.5 fantasy points. He is a must-start RB1. Alexander Mattison had 15 touches, scoring 8.4 fantasy points. He should not be trusted as a standalone option, as the floor is low and the ceiling is not worth it.

Passing Game

Irv Smith, TE- 14 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Kyle Rudolph, TE- 7 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Stefon Diggs, WR- 32 percent TS, 61 percent AY

Stefon Diggs caught six ball for 92 yards, finishing with 15.2 fantasy points. He remains a WR2 as long as Adam Thielen is out. If and when Thielen returns, they will both be ranked as WR2's, but one will likely disappoint each week. Kyle Rudolph disappointed. He is a TE2 with upside and would see even less volume if Thielen returns, making it even tougher to start him.

New England Patriots

Backfield

James White, RB- 11 touches, 60 percent snap share

Sony Michel, RB- 6 touches, 15 percent snap share

Rex Burkhead, RB- 7 touches, 29 percent snap share

James White led the Patriots backs in touches, snaps, routes (21), targets (7) and fantasy points (12.4). He is the top option here, but even he is more of a low-end RB2. Sony Michel cannot be trusted. It was a great matchup, but he was game scripted out because the Patriots fell behind. To make matters worse, Brandon Bolden scored the touchdown. White had the other three red zone touches for the Patriots backs. Michel is a low-floor, touchdown-dependent flex option.

Passing Game

Julian Edelman, WR- 34 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Mohamed Sanu, WR- 3 percent TS, 4 percent AY

James White, RB- 20 percent TS, 2 percent AY

N'Keal Harry, WR- 3 percent TS, -1 percent AY

Julian Edelman is as consistent as they come. In a game the Patriots struggled on offense, he finished with 24.3 fantasy points. He was the only Patriots player to top 13 fantasy points and is the only Patriots player that is a must-start option. In fact, Edelman is the only option you should start in this passing game.

New Orleans Saints

Backfield

Alvin Kamara, RB- 17 touches, 76 percent snap share

Latavius Murray, RB- 9 touches, 34 percent snap share

Despite getting the bulk of the volume, Alvin Kamara scored the least amount of fantasy points of the Saints backs. He finished with just 6.3 fantasy points to Latavius Murray's 11.4. Something is not right with Kamara. He has just two touchdowns on the year and they both came in Week 3. It was a tough matchup, but there was so many points scored and he was hardly involved. He is looking more like an RB2, while Murray is a great hold, as we know the upside he possess if anything happens to Kamara.

Passing Game

Michael Thomas, WR- 39 percent TS, 59 percent AY

Alvin Kamara, RB- 15 percent TS, -6 percent AY

Jared Cook- 5 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Michael Thomas was held in check in the first half but exploded in the second half and showed why he is the best receiver in fantasy this season. Jared Cook got knocked out early, but not before scoring twice. He is a must-start TE when healthy. Those are the only two options to trust in this passing game.

New York Giants

Backfield

Saquon Barkley, RB- 20 touches, 94 percent snap share

Saquon Barkley's volume is guaranteed weekly, but the issue has been that the production is not. Despite seeing 18-or-more touches in each of his last four games, he was held in single-digits for the third time. He has not topped 15 fantasy points in any of those games. He hasn't topped 20 since Week 8. He is still a RB1, albeit lower end, and the floor/ceiling is clearly much lower than it was early on.

Passing Game

Darius Slayton, WR- 28 percent TS, 47 percent AY

Golden Tate, WR- 17 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Sterling Shepard, WR- 24 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Saquon Barkley, RB- 14 percent TS, -3 percent AY

Eli Manning was back at the helm for the Giants and it only benefited Darius Slayton. He balled out for over 32 fantasy points and has been the WR3 since Week 10. Slayton has shown a WR3 floor as of late, to go with that WR1 ceiling, so he can be boosted into your lineup especially with the Dolphins on tap next week. In the good matchup, all the Giants' top options are potentially in play, but understand that there is volatility especially given the unknown at QB moving forward and the fact that Evan Engram could return soon.

New York Jets

Backfield

Bilal Powell, RB- 21 touches, 80 percent snap share

Ty Montgomery, RB- 12 touches, 32 percent snap share

Neither back went off with Le'Veon Bell out, but Bilal Powell is clearly the option to use if Bell misses another week. Bell will be an RB2 when he returns, but Powell is more of a RB2 or flex option if Bell is out.

Passing Game

Jamison Crowder, WR- 20 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Demaryius Thomas, 11 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Ryan Griffin, TE- 3 percent TS, 1 percent AY

Robby Anderson, WR- 31 percent TS, 48 percent AY

Robby Anderson has a knack for going off late in the season. He finished as the WR2 in the fantasy playoffs last year and got off to a good start with 25 fantasy points in round one of the playoffs this season. He is the top option here and a WR2 moving forward. Jamison Crowder is a flex option. Ryan Griffin left early and did not return. He remains a low-end TE1 or high-end TE2, depending on the week.

Oakland Raiders

Backfield

DeAndre Washington, RB- 20 touches, 63 percent snap share

Jalen Richard, RB- 9 touches, 38 percent snap share

With Josh Jacobs sidelined due to a shoulder injury, DeAndre Washington filled in and scored 21.6 fantasy points. Jalen Richard was used in his normal role and is not worth using in fantasy. Washington is an RB2 if Jacobs misses again.

Passing Game

Darren Waller, TE- 20 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Tyrell Williams, WR- 13 percent TS, 21 percent AY

The Raiders offense has been tough to trust for fantasy purposes. At this point, Darren Waller is the only player in the passing game to start. He is a safe TE1. Tyrell Williams has scored less than seven fantasy points in three straight and four of his last five. He is waiver wire fodder.

Philadelphia Eagles

Backfield

Miles Sanders, RB- 19 touches, 57 percent snap share

Boston Scott, RB- 16 touches, 44 percent snap share

Jay Ajayi, RB- 2 touches, 6 percent snap share

Miles Sanders got the volume, but Boston Scott got the production. While he played well, it is likely more a scenario where he eats into Sanders workload, rather than seeing enough to make him a standalone option. Sanders is still the top option here, but he is trending down. He is a low-end RB2 or flex option. Scott would be a waiver wire add, but I wouldn't want to start him with my fantasy season on the line.

Passing Game

Greg Ward, WR- 18 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Zach Ertz, TE- 26 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Dallas Goedert, TE- 12 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Josh Perkins, TE- 10 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Boston Scott, RB- 12 percent TS, -4 percent AY

Pour one out for those who lost their playoff matchups on that last OT touchdown! Brutal way for a season to end. But Zach Ertz is a locked-in, must-start top-3 tight end, given the injuries to the Eagles secondary. Due to those injuries, expect an uptick in workload for Dallas Goedert, who is a low-end TE1/high-end TE2 moving forward. Greg Ward is a cool story, but I wouldn't want my fantasy season relying on him or the other Eagles options.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Backfield

Benny Snell, RB- 16 touches, 39 percent snap share

Jaylen Samuels, RB- 9 touches, 46 percent snap share

Kerrith Whyte, RB- 6 touches, 14 percent snap share

This backfield is a mess. Kerrith Whyte, who played just 14 percent of the snaps, led them with six fantasy points. Benny Snell is the top option given the volume, but he is nothing more than a flex option. I would not want to start any though in the semifinals, unless James Conner was able to suit up. He is risky, since we have seen him return and leave early once before, but he is the only one worth starting.

Passing Game

Diontae Johnson, WR- 44 percent TS, 50 percent AY

James Washington, WR- 22 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Vance McDonald, TE- 6 percent TS, 3 percent AY

This was apparently a Diontae Johnson week. He paced the Steelers with 25.6 fantasy points. James Washington, who had been the top receiver as of late, finished with just 7.3 fantasy points. Johnson and Washington are both low-floor, high-upside flex options in a tough matchup against the Bills next week. Vance McDonald was knocked out of the game early and unable to take advantage of the great matchup. He can be dropped. Just like with the run game, the health situations here need to be monitored. JuJu Smith-Schuster and McDonald are up in the air heading into a late Sunday game in Week 15.

San Francisco 49ers

Backfield

Tevin Coleman, 3 touches, 16 percent snap share

Matt Breida, 7 touches, 19 percent snap share

Raheem Mostert, 12 touches, 60 percent snap share

Tevin Coleman has clearly fallen out of favor and been replaced by new lead back, Raheem Mostert. He went for 24.9 fantasy points, but still only had 12 touches. He will be ranked as a high-upside RB2 moving forward. Coleman and Matt Breida should be benched.

Passing Game

George Kittle, TE- 23 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Raheem Mostert, RB- 6 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Deebo Samuel, WR- 23 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Kendrick Bourne, WR- 11 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Emmanuel Sanders, WR- 26 percent TS, 42 percent AY

There were plenty of points to be had in the Niners-Saints game. Emmanuel Sanders exploded for 34.1 fantasy points, while George Kittle had 18.7 fantasy points, including what may be the play of the year as he fought for more yards down the sideline. Deebo Samuel put up 15.9 fantasy points and Kendrick Bourne scored 16.8. Sanders and Samuel seem to alternate big weeks, but both are in the WR3 picture and both have upside. Kittle is a must start option. Bourne is purely a deep league option.

Seattle Seahawks

Backfield

Chris Carson, RB- 18 touches, 82 percent snap share

Rashaad Penny, RB- 1 touches, 2 percent snap share

C.J. Prosise, RB- 1 touches, 16 percent snap share

Chris Carson is still a workhorse back. Rashaad Penny injured his knee on his first touch, and it will cost him the rest of his season. Penny was a legit threat to Carson's workhorse back status, as he was used more in the passing game, the two split snaps in Week 13 and Penny even stole some goal line touches last week. With him sidelined, Carson remains an RB1.

Passing Game

Chris Carson, RB- percent TS, -percent AY

DK Metcalf, WR- 18 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Tyler Lockett, WR- percent TS, percent AY

Josh Gordon, WR- percent TS, percent AY

Will Dissly, TE- percent TS, percent AY

This was an all-around disappointing effort for the Seattle passing game. Dk Metcalf led them with 13.8 fantasy points, with Jalen Ramsey shadowing him much of the night. He is a boom-or-bust WR3/flex option. Tyler Lockett was held below double-digits for the fourth straight game. In fact, he is the WR96 in the last month. He was a WR1 earlier this season, but now he is looking like a volatile WR3 with upside. If you have him and you're still alive, kudos. Jacob Hollister disappointed, but because of the tight end position he is still a low-end TE1 or high-end TE2. Josh Gordon is droppable.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Backfield

Ronald Jones II, RB- 15 touches, 35 percent snap share

Peyton Barber, RB- 13 touches, 39 percent snap share

Dare Ogunbowale, RB- 5 touches, 30 percent snap share

All three of the Bucs backs failed to top double-digits in Week 14. Ronald Jones led in touches, but Peyton Barber led in snaps. Jones was also the only Bucs RB without a red zone touch. Avoid this backfield in the fantasy playoffs.

Passing Game

Chris Godwin, WR- 20 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Breshad Perriman, WR- 11 percent TS, 21 percent AY

O.J. Howard, TE- 11 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Mike Evans, WR- 4 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Justin Watson, WR- 18 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Mike Evans caught a long touchdown, but it may have cost him. He exited with a hamstring injury and he is expected to miss the rest of the season. With him out, Chris Godwin is a locked-in WR1 every single week. There will be other targets up for grabs, either for Breshad Perriman, O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate or Justin Watson, but it is hard to trust any of them at this point in the season. This is a situation where the QB will put up numbers, but the weapons (outside of Godwin) cannot be trusted.

Tennessee Titans

Backfield

Derrick Henry, RB- 19 touches, 63 percent snap share

Dion Lewis, RB- 10 touches, 36 percent snap share

Derrick Henry just went for over 100 yards and two scores again in Week 14. He has scored over 23 fantasy points in five straight and is the RB2 since Week 9, trailing only Christian McCaffrey. He is a league-winner.

Passing Game

Jonnu Smith, TE- 15 percent TS, 8 percent AY

A.J. Brown, WR- 26 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Corey Davis, WR- 15 percent TS, 17 percent AY

A.J. Brown went off in Week 14, going for 153 yards and two touchdowns. He is the only option to trust in this passing game, but even so, here are his last four weeks: 2.7, 23.5, 7.5, 33.6. He is a flex option. Ryan Tannehill is looking like a safe QB1, but this is a situation to trust the QB and not the weapons.

Washington Redskins

Backfield

Derrius Guice, RB- 5 touches, 15 percent snap share

Adrian Peterson, RB- 20 touches, 46 percent snap share

Chris Thompson, RB- 7 touches, 36 percent snap share

Derrius Guice exited with a knee injury and you must expect Washington plays it safe given the young RB's extensive injury history. He's already been ruled out for Week 15. That puts Adrian Peterson back in the workhorse role and makes him a viable flex option for fantasy.

Passing Game

Chris Thompson, RB- 31 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Terry McLaurin, WR- 27 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Steven Sims, WR- 27 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Kelvin Harmon, WR- 15 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Terry McLaurin finished with 15.7 points and was the only non-RB to break double-digits for the Redskins. He is the only option you can even consider trusting here, but even at that, he is purely a boom-or-bust flex option.

Make sure to follow Michael Florio on Twitter, @MichaelFFlorio.