Sheldon Rankins suffered significant ankle injury

The hits keep coming up front for New Orleans.

Less than 24 hours after the outlook on Marcus Davenport's took a turn for the worst, the Saints are also confronting a reality that doesn't include defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday Rankins suffered a significant ankle injury in Sunday's loss to San Francisco and it doesn't sound as if Rankins will be able to return this season, per sources informed of the situation.

With assistance on the defensive front needed, the Saints are signing defensive end Noah Spence, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported per a source. Spence was a 2016 second-round pick by the Buccaneers who was most recently with the Redskins before he was cut in November.

Rankins has appeared in 10 games this season, recording 10 tackles and two sacks. He's played his best against the run, earning a 66.9 grade in that department (64th among all interior defensive linemen), per Pro Football Focus.

After losing Davenport, the Saints will have to turn to another reserve along the defensive line. They likely won't experience much of a dropoff when relying on a player in David Onyemata who ranked nearly 20 places higher against the run in PFF grades, but doesn't pack as much of a punch in the pass-rushing game. Still, turning to Onyemata is much better than being forced to rely on a practice squad promotion or late-season free-agent signing. If they continue to lose players at this rate, though, that could be in New Orleans' future.