Roundup: Rankins suffered significant ankle injury

The hits keep coming up front for New Orleans.

Less than 24 hours after the outlook on Marcus Davenport's took a turn for the worst, the Saints are also confronting a reality that doesn't include defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday Rankins suffered a significant ankle injury in Sunday's loss to San Francisco and it doesn't sound as if Rankins will be able to return this season, per sources informed of the situation.

With assistance on the defensive front needed, the Saints are signing defensive end Noah Spence, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported per a source. Spence was a 2016 second-round pick by the Buccaneers who was most recently with the Redskins before he was cut in November.

Rankins has appeared in 10 games this season, recording 10 tackles and two sacks. He's played his best against the run, earning a 66.9 grade in that department (64th among all interior defensive linemen), per Pro Football Focus.

After losing Davenport, the Saints will have to turn to another reserve along the defensive line. They likely won't experience much of a dropoff when relying on a player in David Onyemata who ranked nearly 20 places higher against the run in PFF grades, but doesn't pack as much of a punch in the pass-rushing game. Still, turning to Onyemata is much better than being forced to rely on a practice squad promotion or late-season free-agent signing. If they continue to lose players at this rate, though, that could be in New Orleans' future.

Here's other NFL news we're monitoring Wednesday:

» New York Jets safety Jamal Adams (ankle), who missed the first game of his career, is likely to miss his second as he is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Running back Bilal Powell (ankle/illness) and tight end Ryan Griffin (ankle) are out.

Along with Adams, first-round defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (neck) and receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee) are doubtful.

Running back Le'Veon Bell, who missed last week's game with an illness, is not on the injury report.

» Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is also questionable with a quad injury, but NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said all indications are that he will play.

» Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, who hasn't played a game this season due to an ankle injury, will not practice on Wednesday, coach Zac Taylor said. However, Taylor indicated Green still wants to play this year and that's why he has not been placed on injured reserve.

» Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) will not practice, per coach Jason Garrett. Vander Esch has missed the past three games due to the injury.

» New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) was limited in a walk-through practice on Wednesday. "I feel good," Jones said via the team Twitter account. "I think I've gotten a lot better. I'm just taking it day by day." Eli Manning took first-team reps on Wednesday and will continue to do until Jones is back and ready, the team tweeted.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) and offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler (ankle/wrist) did not practice for the Giants, while tight end Evan Engram (foot) and receiver Golden Tate (foot) were limited.

» The San Francisco 49ers announced a flurry of moves on Wednesday afternoon, including that starting center Weston Richburgh, with a torn patellar tendon in his right leg, has been placed on injured reserve.

The team also signed wide receiver Jordan Matthews and cornerback Dontae Johnson.

Johnson has played in five games for the team this season, while Matthews has played with the 49ers and Eagles this season.

» The Seattle Seahawks placed cornerback Neiko Thorpe on injured reserve Wednesday following surgery as a result of a sports hernia injury. In a corresponding move, the team promoted cornerback Ryan Neal from the practice squad.

» The Carolina Panthers have signed linebacker Ramik Wilson to the active roster. Wilson previously played for the Chiefs, Rams and, most recently, the Cardinals.

» Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid told the media on Wednesday that defensive end Frank Clark would need to see a specialist due to his stomach issues.