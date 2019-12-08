Neil Reynolds' Week 15 Power Rankings

Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds returns with his 'Pre-Week 15 Power Rankings'. Watch Neil every Sunday LIVE on Sky Sports at 6pm.

1. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have played against some tough and talented opponents in recent weeks - Seattle, New England, Houston, LA Rams, San Francisco and Buffalo - and have beaten them all, emerging with an 11-2 record and a well-deserved top spot in the AFC.

2. San Francisco 49ers

The same can be said of the Niners, who came out of their 'killer' three-game run against Green Bay, Baltimore and New Orleans with a 2-1 mark and top spot in the NFC. Jimmy G stepping up big in a huge spot was a major plus from an incredible defeat of the Saints.

3. New Orleans Saints

I'm not knocking the Saints too hard for a game in which they played so well on offense and could very easily have won. I think Sean Payton's men are the most serious challengers to the Niners when the NFC playoffs begin.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

The offense is still not quite clicking on all cylinders but I am becoming more and more impressed with the growth of the defense under Steve Spagnuolo. The Chiefs sacked Tom Brady three times, picked him off once and hurried and harassed him on many more occasions.

5. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks were disappointing in LA on Sunday night but they remain one of the top teams in the league and I don't want to push them too far down just yet. However, that was a big loss to the running back depth when Rashaad Penny went out. I'll be keeping an eye on the run game.

6. Green Bay Packers

The Packers are currently ranked second in the NFC playoff seedings at 10-3 but they are not a convincing number two, in my mind. I worry about this team when they cannot completely blow out a side like the Washington Redskins in a late-season home game at Lambeau Field.

7. Tennessee Titans

This is now one of the hottest teams in football and I would definitely fancy the Titans over the Patriots at a neutral site. Ryan Tannehill is playing his way towards a long-term deal in Nashville and his offense racked up 551 yards last week. And that is becoming the norm and not a fluke.

8. New England Patriots

It's all smoke and mirrors on New England's offense and they are forced to paper over their cracks with flea flickers and other assorted trick plays. Tom Brady doesn't trust his young receivers and I doubt they're all that impressed with him, either, to be honest.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have won seven of their last and are right in the thick of the playoff hunt. It is the defense driving Mike Tomlin's men and they are merely asking Devlin 'Duck' Hodges not to screw things up at quarterback. That dominant D leads the NFL with 48 sacks and 33 takeaways.

10. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen missed some throws he would have liked back and was sacked six times against Baltimore. But what was impressive from a Bills point of view was how they corralled Lamar Jackson and made him look relatively human. Buffalo's D is for real.

11. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings barely had to get out of second gear in last weekâs routine victory over Detroit that improved their home record to 6-0 this season. This team is in a playoff position as the sixth seed in the NFC but it is by no means guaranteed to stay that way through December.

12. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have thrown the 'Todd Gurley Pitch Count' plan in the bin and have finally realised that giving the ball to their main man is worth any potential long-term risk. Back-to-back wins over Arizona and Seattle have been impressive but have the Rams left it too late?

13. Houston Texans

Will the real Houston Texans please stand up? This team is so tough to figure out and, for that reason, I see them as a dangerous playoff opponent but not one that can go all the way.

14. Chicago Bears

The Bears are playing their best football of the year and Mitchell Trubisky is starting to wake up and look decent. But it's all too little, too late and this is going down as a missed opportunity and a wasted season in the Windy City.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jameis Winston leads the NFL with 23 interceptions and has now thrown five pick sixes on the year. But he has also thrown for 4,115 yards and 26 scores, making him tough to figure out. I think he stays in Tampa and gets a long-term deal, but nowhere near at top dollar.

16. Cleveland Browns

The Browns cannot even enjoy winning football games. After beating the Steelers we had the whole Myles Garrett thing and after Sunday's victory over Cincinnati, the Browns are dealing with Baker Mayfield throwing team trainers under the bus and talk of OBJ wanting to skip town.

17. Philadelphia Eagles

Injuries are totally decimating this team to the point where 40-year-old quarterback Josh McCown almost stepped in at receiver during Monday's defeat of the Giants. Despite all their troubles, the Eagles can still very much make the playoffs of champions of the NFC East.

18. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys look flat and in freefall with three straight losses. Thursday's defeat to the Bears was miserable and it's almost a given now that Jason Garrett is gone. It's just a case of when he goes, not if. And yet, like the Eagles, the Cowboys are just a key win away from the playoffs.

19. Denver Broncos

The Broncos are playing hard at the end of a frustrating year and that has to be pleasing for head coach Vic Fangio and football boss John Elway. More satisfying could be the discovery that Drew Lock looks pretty good. How he finishes the year will set the tone for the offseason.

20. Indianapolis Colts

It's season over for the Colts as they dropped to their third straight loss on Sunday. It has been a valiant effort in Indianapolis given the whole Andrew Luck shock retirement drama of the late summer, but they have simply been too inconsistent and not good enough.

21. New York Jets

The Jets may be merely playing out the slate in a rough season, but they have at least won four of their last five. Okay, I'm clutching at straws but trying to be positive in this season of goodwill.

22. Oakland Raiders

The Raiders have lost their last three games by 31, 31 and 21 points. The offense obviously missed Josh Jacobs at running back on Sunday and the defense is nowhere near where Jon Gruden or Mike Mayock would like it to be. The rebuild has begun, but is far from complete.

23. Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday was the most Chargers thing possibleâ¦ they won by 35 points and got eliminated from the playoffs on the same day. It's been that kind of season in Los Angeles. They haven't won enough close ones and an offseason pondering the future of Philip Rivers beckons.

24. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons only have four wins to their name but I remain convinced they can make a quick turnaround in 2020. They have an established and proven quarterback in Matt Ryan and quality receivers in Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Austin Hooper. The defense needs a big fix though.

25. Carolina Panthers

This is where I trot out that line about how maybe Ron Rivera wasn't the problem after all. There is some truth to that, though. A rebuild - both in the front office and on the field - is coming in Carolina.

26. Washington Redskins

While Derrius Guice got banged up again, the Redskins have a couple of young pieces to build around in him and wide receiver Terry McLaurin. You'l notice I didn't mention Dwayne Haskins. I remain to be convinced on that front. He still looks out of his depth far too often.

27. Arizona Cardinals

With Kyler Murray playing on a damaged wheel, there is not much to see here. Move along. The Cardinals have shown signs of growth and should make a little more noise in 2020.

28. Detroit Lions

The Lions have long been irrelevant with their last playoff win coming in 1991, but they are even more non-descript with Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford out injured. They were at least interesting to watch in the first half of the season but not anymore.

29. Miami Dolphins

Too many field goals instead of touchdowns cost the Dolphins last week in New York, but we should be applauding two things in Miami this season... the coaching of Brian Flores and the quarterback bravery of Ryan Fitzpatrick. Surely both are going to be back in 2020?

30. New York Giants

Eli Manning created a small spark for a while but the Giants still lost for the ninth game in a row. This is a team that needs a new head coach and needs to re-discover the habit of winning, which was a given for so long for the blue half of the Big Apple.

31. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are much more competitive with Andy Dalton at quarterback and last week's loss to Cleveland was a reminder this team has some building blocks for 2020 and beyond, most notably 146-yard rusher Joe Mixon.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

No team is playing as badly or as feebly as the Jaguars at the moment and they have reached historic lows. Doug Marrone's team has lost five straight by 17 or more points - the longest single-season streak since the 1986 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Oof! Welcome to the basement.