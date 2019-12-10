Utah State junior QB Jordan Love declares for NFL draft

Jordan Love is going pro.

The Utah State junior quarterback announced Tuesday night that he has decided to forego his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Love is regarded as one of the top quarterbacks to enter the 2020 draft. Before the season, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah considered Love a part of a three-player cluster of top QB prospects eligible to apply for early entry into the NFL draft, alongside Alabama junior Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon senior Justin Herbert. That cluster now likely includes LSU redshirt senior and Heisman finalist Joe Burrow.

"The scouting community starting really buzzing about Love last fall," Jeremiah wrote in August. "I talked to a respected scout who had just left the school on a visit and he told me he liked Love more than Herbert. I haven't done a full workup on him yet, but I like what I've seen thus far. He is very much in the mix to be considered the top guy at the position."

An executive told Jeremiah earlier this year of Love, "This dude flashes on tape. I watched the Michigan State game (from last season) and was blown away. He's not a finished product but the tools are incredible." NFL Network's Bucky Brooks noted in August that scouts were calling Love "Patrick Mahomes 2.0."

At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Love started three seasons at Utah State, including as a freshman in 2017. Over the three years, Love played 37 games, completed 60.7 of his passes for 8,282 yards, 57 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. The QB announced himself on the national stage in 2018 when he threw for 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions and led Utah State to an 11-2 record and a win in the New Mexico Bowl.

Love will play in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl against Kent State on Dec. 20.