Ryan Tannehill, Jimmy Garoppolo among Players of the Week

Below are the six Players of the Week recipients from Week 14:

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for yet another dominant game under center in Tennessee's 42-21 win over the Oakland Raiders. Tannehill completed 21 of 27 passes for 391 yards, three touchdowns, a pick and a 140.4 passer rating in the victory, his sixth in seven starts for the Titans this season. This is the second time Tannehill was taken home OPOW honors, but his first in Tennessee and his first since Week 7, 2015.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his play in the instant-classic 48-46 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Jimmy G went blow for blow with Drew Brees in the slugfest, completing 74.3 percent of his passes for 349 yards, four scores, a pick and a 131.7 passer rating. In addition to stuffing the stat sheet, Garoppolo helped lead the game-winning drive and took San Francisco to the NFC's top seed. This is Jimmy G's first Offensive Player of the Week honor in his six-year career.

Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his prolific performance in Denver's 38-24 upset win over the Houston Texans. In addition to logging 11 tackles, one for loss and three passes defensed, Jackson snagged an interception and returned a fumble 70 yards for a score in the first quarter. This is the longtime Texan's first-ever NFL honor.

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after eating David Blough alive in a 20-7 win over the Detroit Lions. Hunter notched three sacks of the Lions QB and seven tackles in all in the victory. In doing so, the 25-year-old became the youngest player to reach 50 career sacks since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic; Hunter now has 52.5. That was the second time in two years that Hunter has won DPOW honors.

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver and punt returner Diontae Johnson was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. In Pittsburgh's 23-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Johnson returned a first-quarter punt 85 yards to the house. It was the longest punt return for a TD and the second-longest punt return in Steelers history. This was the rookie Johnson's first NFL honor.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his all-around showing in a 40-20 win over the Carolina Panthers. Koo was responsible for 16 of Atlanta's 40 points, hitting all four of his field goals (29, 35, 37, 50) and all four of his point-after tries. The kicker also recovered a fumble on a third-quarter kickoff. This is Koo's second Special Teams Player of the Week award of the season (Week 10).