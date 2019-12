Dave Dameshek is joined by our old pal Shaun O'Hara to go over the hot button topics in the NFL right now! Over the course of this show they hit on Eli's return on Monday Night Football (1:54), the future of Brady & Belichick in New England (17:21), who should win Defensive Player of the Year (24:55), the recent antics of Baker Mayfield and Le'Veon Bell (33:08) and who is the NFC's best team (37:35)?

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play