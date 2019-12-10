Salary cap expected to increase at least $8M in 2020

Business is good in the NFL.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the league informed clubs Tuesday it is projecting the 2020 salary cap to again increase, this time into the range of $196.8 million to $201.2 million. The increase would be more than $8 million from the current cap of $188.2 million.

Salaries continue to rise across key positions, with each year bringing new names to "highest paid" in his role. The Philadelphia Eagles made guard Brandon Brooks and tackle Lane Johnson the highest paid at their respective positions with contract extensions agreed to during this campaign alone.

Quarterback remains the highest-paid position in the league, with Russell Wilson earning an average annual salary of $35 million, per Over The Cap. The increase in cap will set the stage for an offseason that should welcome at least one new massive contract for a quarterback: Dallas' Dak Prescott.