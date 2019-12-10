Eagles' Jeffery done for year; Johnson 'week-to-week'

The banged-up Philadelphia Eagles suffered two more big injuries in Monday night's 23-17 overtime win over the New York Giants when right tackle Lane Johnson and receiver Alshon Jeffery exited in the first half.

Johnson is dealing with a high-ankle sprain after being fallen on by a player. The play looked grisly, with the right tackle needing to be helped off and appearing in pain before being ruled out.

Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Johnson is "week-to-week" with the ankle injury.

The Eagles, who are tied atop the NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys, and control the path to the division title, have struggled mightily when Johnson has been absent.

It sounds like Johnson will at least miss this week's matchup versus the Washington Redskins. Halapoulivaati Vaitai would likely start in Johnson's absence, but the Eagles could elect to run out rookie OT Andre Dillard on the right side.

Jeffery's foot injury is worse.

The receiver left after just 20 snaps with a non-contact injury. Pederson noted the injury is significant. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Jeffery felt something pop, per a source, but it doesn't appear to be an Achilles injury.

Garafolo reported Tuesday afternoon, per a source with knowledge of the wideout's status, that Jeffery will miss the remainder of the 2019 season. Philly is still gathering opinions on the nature of the receiver's foot injury, but it won't have Jeffery for at least the next three weeks and longer if the Eagles make a playoff run.

Jeffery's loss is yet another blow to a decimated Philly receiver corps and a major setback to the Eagles' chances of winning the NFC East.