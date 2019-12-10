Gase: Jets won't discipline Le'Veon Bell for Sat. bowling

Le'Veon Bell's flu kept him out of Sunday's one-point win over the Miami Dolphins, but not out of a local bowling alley.

Bell was spotted at a New Jersey bowling alley Saturday night, hours after the Jets had ruled him out of the Week 14 meeting with Miami due to the illness he'd been battling all week.

Coach Adam Gase told reporters Tuesday Bell will not be disciplined for his bowling alley appearance, but said it was not a good optic and preferred Bell hadn't ventured outside of his home. The running back had been told to stay away from the team during the week while he was still contagious, Gase added.

Bell is in the midst of his worst professional season as part of a struggling Jets team that never really got out of the starting blocks in 2019. The handsomely compensated running back is averaging a career-low 3.2 yards per carry through 12 games and has just four total touchdowns while running behind a remade offensive line that has fallen well short of expectations.

He's battled through knee and ankle injuries, but the flu kept him from playing in his 13th straight game after sitting out all of 2018 in a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a season that most Jets fans likely want to forget, we'll see if Bell can remedy his public gaffe in his final three weeks of 2019.