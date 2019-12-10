2019 NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15

Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2019 NFL season (Click here to see the full NFL playoff picture):

AFC

CLINCHED:

Baltimore Ravens - playoff berth

Kansas City Chiefs - AFC West Division

BALTIMORE RAVENS (11-2) (vs. N.Y. Jets (5-8), Thursday, 8:20 PM ET, FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Baltimore clinches AFC North division title with:

1) BAL win or tie OR

2) PIT loss or tie

Baltimore clinches a first-round bye with:

1) BAL win + NE loss OR

2) BAL win + KC loss or tie OR

3) BAL tie + KC loss

Baltimore clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1) BAL win + NE loss + KC loss or tie

BUFFALO BILLS (9-4) (at Pittsburgh (8-5), Sunday, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:

1) BUF win

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-3) (at Cincinnati (1-12), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

New England clinches playoff berth with:

NE win or tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

New Orleans Saints - NFC South Division

GREEN BAY PACKERS (10-3) (vs. Chicago (7-6), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:

1) GB win + LAR loss or tie OR

2) GB tie + LAR loss

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (11-2) (vs. Atlanta (4-9), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:

1) SF win or tie OR

2) LAR loss or tie OR

3) MIN loss + GB loss

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (10-3) (at Carolina (5-8), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Seattle clinches playoff berth with:

1) SEA win + LAR loss or tie OR

2) SEA win + MIN loss OR

3) SEA win + GB loss + MIN tie OR

4) SEA tie + LAR loss