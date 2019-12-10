2019 NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15

Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2019 NFL season (Click here to see the full NFL playoff picture):
AFC
CLINCHED:
Baltimore Ravens - playoff berth
Kansas City Chiefs - AFC West Division
BALTIMORE RAVENS (11-2) (vs. N.Y. Jets (5-8), Thursday, 8:20 PM ET, FOX/NFLN/Amazon)
Baltimore clinches AFC North division title with:
1) BAL win or tie OR
2) PIT loss or tie
Baltimore clinches a first-round bye with:
1) BAL win + NE loss OR
2) BAL win + KC loss or tie OR
3) BAL tie + KC loss
Baltimore clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
1) BAL win + NE loss + KC loss or tie
BUFFALO BILLS (9-4) (at Pittsburgh (8-5), Sunday, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)
Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:
1) BUF win
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-3) (at Cincinnati (1-12), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
New England clinches playoff berth with:
NE win or tie
NFC
CLINCHED:
New Orleans Saints - NFC South Division
GREEN BAY PACKERS (10-3) (vs. Chicago (7-6), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:
1) GB win + LAR loss or tie OR
2) GB tie + LAR loss
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (11-2) (vs. Atlanta (4-9), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:
1) SF win or tie OR
2) LAR loss or tie OR
3) MIN loss + GB loss
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (10-3) (at Carolina (5-8), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Seattle clinches playoff berth with:
1) SEA win + LAR loss or tie OR
2) SEA win + MIN loss OR
3) SEA win + GB loss + MIN tie OR
4) SEA tie + LAR loss