Josh McCown was ready to fill in at WR for Eagles

Josh McCown was ready to reprise his role as stand-in wide receiver.

With the Philadelphia Eagles down to just one healthy wideout by the end of Monday night's 23-17 come-from-behind win over the New York Giants, the 40-year-old backup quarterback was preparing to step into the void.

"I was ready to go," McCown told NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark after the game. "We had the helmet ready to go. The equipment guys were all over it. Had the radio-less helmet because you can't have two green dots on the field at the same time."

The Eagles entered the bout with receiver Nelson Agholor out due to a knee injury, leaving them just three active receivers. Then early in the contest starter Alshon Jeffery went down with a non-contact foot injury. Two receivers remained. Then late J.J. Arcega-Whiteside also went out. One left.

"We were ready to roll," McCown said. "Shoot, I'd get in there and go. Obviously, as a quarterback, you know the offense. I guess it was like 12 years ago in Foxborough I had to go in and do it."

McCown was referring to the last time he was asked to fill in at receiver, back in 2006 with the Detroit Lions against the New England Patriots. A dozen years and seven teams ago, McCown filed in, catching two passes for 15 yards in a seven-point loss. McCown also had a big 31-yard catch called back for offensive pass interference (the veteran still claims the call was "a little suspect").

With the injuries mounting, McCown was ready if Doug Pederson needed him in a pinch Monday night.

"I'm not quite the option that J.J. (Arcega-Whiteside) is or Greg (Ward), obviously, but again, we were kind of up against it a little bit," McCown said. "Just being able to have a contingency plan was the main thing. I was ready to roll."

The Eagles didn't break that glass during this emergency, instead aligning tight end Zach Ertz out wide when necessary and utilizing tight end Joshua Perkins (who is basically a hybrid TE/WR) in spots.

From @nflnetwork: "We said at halftime, 'Let's see how tough we are not only physically but mentally, especially.'" - Eagles WR Zach Ertz. Yes, WR. Not a typo. He explains... pic.twitter.com/nU7ALuD2dc â Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 10, 2019

If all the injuries Philly has suffered at receiver this season continue, perhaps McCown might be needed to fill in at some point. Three games remain.